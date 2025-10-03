EMEA Sealants and Adhesives Market Growth Analysis, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report 2025-2034: Arkema, Henkel, Sika, and Evonik Lead Competitive Landscape with R&D Investments and Innovations

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Sealants and Adhesives Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The EMEA sealants and adhesives market size reached around USD 24.13 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.80 % between 2025 and 2034 to reach nearly USD 31.80 Billion by 2034.







The growth of the EMEA sealants and adhesives market is being driven by the robustly rising applications sectors of sealants and adhesives. Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), together, account for nearly 40% of the market. The emerging MEA region is expected to witness a faster growth in the coming years than Europe, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2025-2034, while Europe is projected to see a CAGR of 2.6% in the same period.



Germany and France are the major regional markets in Europe. The robustly growing silicones industry in the two countries is aiding the market in the region. Germany is also a major manufacturing hub for automobiles, which is a major end-use sector for both sealants and adhesives. The country is not just a leading automotive market in Europe but is also a significant global market.

The industry in the country saw a growth of nearly 3% in 2018, as compared to the previous year. It is estimated to see further healthy growth in 2020. The automobiles market in Germany is also being propelled forward by the rising demand from its neighbouring country, Poland. The sealants and adhesives industry in Europe is used to build lighter vehicles with an aim of reducing the overall emissions. The growth of the e-vehicles sector on the continent is also aiding the market growth.



Saudi Arabia is the leading market for sealants and adhesives in the Middle East and Africa. The industry in the country is being aided by the increasing investments into the country's construction sector as the kingdom attempts to move away from its dependency on petrodollars. Saudi Arabia is currently seeking USD 425 billion in investments into its infrastructure industry as part of Crown Prince HRH Mohammed Bin Salman's Vision 2030 programme. These expected investments are projected to drive the growth of the sealants and adhesives industry in the coming five years. The United Arab Emirates is also a major market for sealants and adhesives, and together with Saudi Arabia, accounts for over 45% of the industry in the Middle East.



Key Trends and Developments



Robust growth of the construction sector; rising demand for eco-friendly materials; increasing use of adhesives and sealants in 3D printing; and development of smart sealants and adhesives are favouring the EMEA sealants and adhesives market expansion.



Robust growth of the construction sector



The robust growth of the construction sector, buoyed by favourable government initiatives and rapid urbanisation, is creating lucrative EMEA sealants and adhesives market opportunities. High-performance sealants and adhesives are used for sealing and bonding joints and gaps in building materials, improving insulation, reducing leaks, and creating airtight and energy-efficient structures.



Rising demand for environmentally-friendly products



The growing focus on sustainability and the introduction of stringent environmental regulations by governments in the EMEA to reduce VOC emissions are boosting the popularity of bio-based and recyclable adhesives and sealants. Manufacturers are also exploring the use of eco-friendly sources such as soy, plant-based polymers, and starch as alternatives to petrochemical ingredients to manufacture sealants and adhesives.



Growing use of adhesives and sealants in 3D printing



With the growing popularity of 3D printing technology, the demand for specialised sealants and adhesives that are compatible with diverse materials such as composites, metals, ceramics, and plastics is increasing. In addition, advancements in 3D printing technology are boosting the development of customised adhesive formulations designed to provide optimal bonding for 3D-printed parts.



Development of smart sealants and adhesives



Key players are developing smart sealants and adhesives with self-healing properties and enhanced bonding strength to enhance the durability of bonded structures, reduce maintenance and replacement requirements, and provide superior adhesion to different surfaces, including composites, metals, glass, and plastics, among others. In the forecast period, the integration of IoT technologies in adhesives and sealants to provide real-time monitoring capabilities and facilitate predictive maintenance is anticipated to fuel the market.

Market Analysis



The EMEA sealants and adhesives market is being aided by the growth of the transportation and construction industry. While Europe is a major hub for automotive manufacturing, African countries like Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, too, are witnessing a robust growth in their emerging automotive industries. The construction industry in Europe is also furthering the sealants and adhesives industry. A healthy economic growth and a low-interest rate are propelling the construction industry. While in the more mature markets of Europe, construction projects are mainly focussed on renovation, especially updating building infrastructure to comply with environmental standards, new infrastructural development is driving the market in the emerging economies of Eastern Europe.



The rising population and increased immigration in the region is also driving the EMEA sealants and adhesives market, by aiding the growth of major end-use sectors of the materials. Rapid urbanisation is also a major contributing factor for the industry's growth in EMEA. Packaging industry is also emerging as a major end use sector for the industry. It is finding impetus for its growth in the rising consumption of packaged foods like RTD beverages and RTE foods. The robust cosmetics industry, with an increase in the consumption of premium products, is also aiding the packaging sector in the region, leading to a growth of its EMEA sealants and adhesives market.



Competitive Landscape



Key EMEA adhesives market players are investing heavily in R&D activities to innovate and improve adhesive formulations to meet the diverse needs of sectors, including electronics, automotive, medical devices, and construction, among others. They are also emphasising customisation to cater to unique bonding challenges such as temperature resistance in impact resistance in construction and aerospace.



Arkema Inc.



Arkema Inc., headquartered in Colombes, France, and founded in 2004, is a leading speciality materials company. It operates in 55 countries across the world and employs around 21,150 individuals. In 2024, the company achieved net sales of EUR 9.5 billion. It serves various sectors such as adhesives and sealants, chemicals and plastics, automotive, transportation, aerospace, oil and gas, and packaging, among others.



Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, founded in 1876 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, is a leading consumer goods and chemical company. Some of its renowned brands include Bonderite, Loctite, Technomelt, Teroson, Aquence, and Schwarzkopf, among others. In FY 2023, the company achieved net sales of EUR 21.5 billion and an adjusted profit of EUR 2.6 billion.



Sika AG



Sika AG, founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, is a prominent speciality chemical company. The company is engaged in developing and manufacturing solutions and products for sealing, bonding, damping, protection, and reinforcing in the industrial manufacturing and building industries. In 2024, it generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion.



Evonik Chemicals Limited



Evonik Chemicals Limited, founded in 2007 and headquartered in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, is one of the largest speciality chemical companies in the world. With presence in over 100 countries across the world, the company employs around 32,000 individuals. In 2024, it generated sales of EUR 15.2 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 2.1 billion.



Other key players in the EMEA sealants and adhesives market include Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Saint-Gobain S.A, Dubai Adhesive Material Factory LLC, and Strongbond Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd, among others.



Market Segmentation



Sealants seal the gaps between the surfaces and the joints in a structure to prevent it from damage from factors such as rain, water, dust, chemicals, or dirt. They are flexible and have low shrinkage abilities. Their paste-like consistency helps them fill the gaps between substrates and the joints.



EMEA Adhesives Market Breakup by Product Type:

Reactive Systems

Solvent Based

Pressure Sensitive

Water Based

Hot Melt

EMEA Adhesives Market Breakup by Application:

Paper, Board and Related products

Building, Construction, Civil Engineering, Craftsmen

Woodworking and Joinery

Transportation

Footwear and Leather

Consumer/DIY

Assembly Operations

EMEA Sealants Market Breakup by Product Type:

Silicones

Acrylic

Butyls

Polysulphides

Polyurethanes

EMEA Sealants Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer/DIY

Assembly

Transportation

Market Breakup by Region:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $31.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Africa, Europe, Middle East

