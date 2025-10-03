Europe Stevia Market Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034: Cargill, Tate & Lyle, ADM, and HSWT France Drive Growth Through Taste Innovation and Sustainable Sourcing

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Stevia Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe stevia market attained a value of USD 129.19 Million as of 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Increasing consumer need for natural low-calorie sweeteners, boosted by health concerns and sugar cutting regulations, is propelling stevia adoption across the food and beverage sector in Europe. The market is thus expected to reach a value of nearly USD 357.03 Million by 2034.







The Europe stevia market is witnessing considerable growth, stimulated by growing consumer demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners. Faced with growing health awareness and pressure from regulatory bodies to diminish the sugar content in food and drinks, companies are increasingly adopting stevia as an effective substitute. The market is also boosted by technological advances in stevia extraction processes, enhancing its flavor profile and broadening its use in several industries such as beverages, confectioneries, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals.



One of the main drivers of the growth of Europe stevia market is the increasing demand for clean-label and plant-based ingredients. Consumers in Europe are increasingly looking for healthier options without sacrificing taste, which has led brands to innovate with stevia products. Moreover, government campaigns for reducing sugar content in processed foods have further increased the use of stevia.



One such example of innovation in this area is PureCircle's bioconversion technology that boosts the yield of steviol glycosides such as Reb M and Reb D, giving a cleaner, sugar-like sweetness. This has allowed food and beverage companies to create products with greater sugar reduction without compromising on natural, pleasing sweetness. Such innovations are driving the market growth at a faster pace, making stevia a major player in Europe's sugar reduction trend.



Key Trends and Recent Developments



Stevia is expanding in beverages, personalized nutrition, medical nutrition, and home baking as a sugar alternative and thus shaping the Europe stevia market dynamics and trends.



Stevia in Alcoholic Beverages



Stevia is being used by European distilleries and breweries to make low-calorie cocktails, hard seltzers, and flavored spirits. Brands are relying on stevia to lower the sugar level but retain the sweetness, boosting the popularity of guilt-free alcoholic drinks in the region as healthier alternatives gain traction, thus pushing the growth of the Europe stevia market.



Personalized Nutrition and Stevia



Advances in AI-based nutrition are making it possible to have customized food and beverage products, such as stevia-sweetened products, formulated to meet specific health objectives. Firms are using consumer information to develop personalized stevia-sweetened meal replacements, protein bars, and functional beverages for particular dietary requirements like diabetes management and weight management.



Stevia in Medical Nutrition



Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers in Europe are incorporating stevia in medical nutrition foods such as sugar-free diabetic supplements and hospital nutrition formulations. Stevia's zero-calorie characteristic and natural origin qualify it as the favored sweetener among patients needing restricted sugar levels but keeping the taste good in oral nutritional supplements, thereby helping to create new trends in the Europe stevia market.



Stevia-Based Sugar Alternatives for Home Use



Retail sales of stevia-based sugar substitutes are increasing as consumers look for healthier alternatives to use in cooking and baking. Companies are introducing new blends of stevia blended with fibers or exotic sugars such as allulose, delivering a more balanced sweetness and better texture for homemade preparations.



Europe Stevia Market Trends



The European stevia market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by increasing health awareness, sugar reduction initiatives, and formulation technology advancements. Stevia is being used more and more by food and beverage companies in dairy, confectionery, and beverages to address consumer demand for natural, low-calorie products, thus boosting the trends in the Europe stevia market.



A prominent trend is improving the taste of stevia by bioconversion and fermentation, as in the case of Cargill's EverSweet and Tate & Lyle Tasteva sweeteners. Clean-label and plant-based trends are also fueling the use of stevia in bakery and functional foods.



Sustainability is also an area of focus, with companies streamlining stevia production practices and lowering carbon footprints. Industry support for sugar reduction across the EU is also contributing to market growth, with stevia becoming the go-to reformulation ingredient choice for mainstream and premium food applications.

Europe Stevia Market Share



Leaf, powder, and liquid extracts are increasingly popular in the European stevia market as consumers increasingly demand natural, sugar-free alternatives. As per Europe stevia market analysis, leaf extracts, typically employed in herbal tea and health foods, resonate with consumers looking for minimally processed, plant-based options. Branding organic and whole-leaf stevia in specialty health channels has gained traction.



Powdered stevia, which is used extensively in baking, confectionery, and dairy foods, is sought after for its simplicity of formulation and long shelf life. Tate & Lyle and ADM, among others, provide powdered stevia blends to provide taste enhancement and maintain sugar-reduction targets.



According to the Europe stevia industry analysis, liquid stevia is growing in ready-to-drink beverages, flavored water, and syrups. Its versatility for blending makes it well-suited for low-calorie drinks. Cargill's EverSweet and other technologies deliver better taste profiles, minimizing bitterness. With European food regulations favoring sugar reduction, stevia in different forms continues to fuel product reformulation and clean-label directions.



Competitive Landscape



Key Europe stevia market players are concentrating on enhancing stevia's taste, sustainability, and application flexibility. Europe stevia companies like Cargill ferment Reb M for greater production, whereas Tate & Lyle tailors stevia blends for sugar reduction without compromising taste. ADM incorporates stevia into clean-label applications, while HSWT France SAS is prioritizing sustainable sourcing. Generally, innovation in extraction, formulation, and sustainability is leading stevia's usage across European food and beverage markets.



HSWT France SAS



HSWT France SAS, founded in 1991 in France, provides European food and beverage manufacturers with high-purity stevia extracts for zero-calorie sweetening solutions naturally. HSWT France SAS prioritizes sustainable sourcing and the latest extraction techniques to bring enhanced taste and quality.



Cargill, Incorporated



Cargill, Incorporated, established in 1865 and based in Minnesota, USA, supplies its EverSweet stevia sweeteners throughout Europe. Through the use of fermentation technology, Cargill produces Reb M and Reb D, providing a clean, sugar-like flavor for dairy, beverages, and confectionery.



Tate & Lyle PLC



Tate & Lyle PLC, a 1921-founded London-based UK company, markets its stevia portfolio under the Tasteva brand. The company collaborates with food manufacturers in Europe to offer sweetening solutions optimized for retaining taste, texture, and nutritional balance in products with less sugar.



Archer Daniels Midland Company



Archer Daniels Midland Company, established in 1902 and based in Chicago, USA, provides stevia-based sweeteners to the European market from its SweetRight portfolio. ADM blends stevia into other formulations to promote better taste and compatibility with the clean-label and plant-based waves.



Other key players in the Europe stevia market report include Ingredion Incorporated, and Stevial, among others.



Europe Stevia Industry Segmentation



Market Breakup by Extract Type

Leaf

Powder

Liquid

Market Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Oral Care

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

