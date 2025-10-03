Heavy Construction Equipment Market Forecasts and Trends Report 2025-2034: Deere & Company, Komatsu, Volvo, and Doosan Lead with Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The heavy construction equipment market attained a value of USD 203.62 Billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. By 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 371.59 Billion.







The heavy construction equipment market revenue is surging with rapid digitalization and higher adoption of data analytics. As companies embrace data-driven decision-making, the demand for smart and connected heavy machinery rises while encouraging manufacturers to integrate digital solutions into their equipment offerings. For instance, in June 2025, Desi Machines launched a digital platform for simplifying discovery, comparison, purchase, financing, and insurance of construction, earthmoving, mining, and heavy engineering equipment in India. This digital transformation is reshaping the industry's competitive landscape and accelerating overall market growth.



Integration of GPS, IoT, and telematics is transforming fleet management and predictive maintenance. Equipment with real-time monitoring reduces downtime while optimizing utilization and operational efficiency. In January 2025, CASE launched myCASE Construction, a telematics app offering real-time machine tracking, fuel efficiency monitoring, and remote diagnostics to optimize fleet performance and reduce downtime. These smart systems also enable remote diagnostics, improving serviceability and lowering total cost of ownership.



Urbanization & Infrastructure Boom



Rapid urban expansion is driving large-scale infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, railways, and smart cities is boosting the heavy construction equipment market value. As per the United Nations, 68% of the world population is estimated to live in urban areas by 2050. Governments and private sectors in emerging economies, notably China, India, and Brazil, are allocating massive capital to develop urban spaces. As these projects surge, the demand for heavy equipment, including pavers, excavators, and cranes are fuelling the market expansion to meet complex construction needs.



Electrification of Mining & Heavy Industries



Mining operators are fast-tracking electrified fleets and deploying battery trucks and loaders to cut emissions, adding to the market growth. As per industry reports, Electrification in the mining sector can lower energy costs by 40 to 70% and decrease maintenance expenses for mobile equipment by around 30%. Battery-powered trucks, loaders, and excavators replace diesel machinery, aligning with stricter environmental regulations and sustainability goals. This shift enhances site safety by reducing noise and pollution.



Government Investments & Policy Support



Strong governmental backing through infrastructure bills and public spending is fuelling the heavy construction equipment demand. In April 2025, the Indian government incentivized domestic heavy mining equipment manufacturing to boost self-reliance, reduce imports, and support the Make in India mission. Additionally, subsidies and incentives for eco-friendly equipment further boost industry growth. This policy-driven push ensures contractors secure financing, bolstering heavy equipment sales and stimulating competition among manufacturers to offer compliant, efficient, and sustainable machinery.



Sustainability & Environmental Regulations



Tightening emissions and noise regulations are pushing manufacturers to innovate in heavy construction equipment for developing cleaner, quieter, and more energy-efficient machines. In response, manufacturers are investing in electric and hybrid equipment, advanced filtration systems, and noise-reducing technologies. In October 2024, Zoomlion unveiled the ZTE520 hybrid electric drive mining truck, offering up to 15% energy savings and over 60,000 operational hours. These innovations help to meet compliance and enhance brand reputation and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers.



Rental & Leasing Growth



Rental services are shaping the heavy construction equipment market trends due to cost-efficiency and flexibility. Project-based contractors increasingly rent machines instead of purchasing them. In April 2025, CASE Construction Equipment introduced versatile, rental-friendly loaders, both diesel and electric plus upgraded compact track and skid steer loaders for simplifying operation, maintenance, and fleet uptime for rental businesses. This model supports access to advanced equipment without high capital commitment, encouraging manufacturers to collaborate with rental firms. In response, higher equipment utilization rates, diversified revenue streams, and broader owner networks are driving the market outlook.

Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the heavy construction equipment market are deploying strategies that revolve around innovation, partnerships, and global expansion. Leading companies focus heavily on research and development to integrate advanced technologies into their machinery. These innovations improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and meet evolving regulatory standards. Strategic collaborations and joint ventures are also enabling companies to access new markets and share technological expertise.



Market players also prioritize expanding their global footprint through acquisitions, distribution networks, and localized production facilities to meet regional demand and reduce logistics costs. Additionally, sustainable practices are becoming central, with an increasing shift toward low-emission and hybrid machinery to align with environmental policies. To maintain customer loyalty, firms invest in comprehensive after-sales services, including maintenance, training, and digital platforms for real-time equipment monitoring. Lastly, flexible financing and leasing options are offered to make high-cost machinery more accessible, especially in emerging markets, thereby driving overall market growth and competitiveness.



Deere & Company.



Headquartered in Moline, the United States and founded in 1837, Deere & Company is widely known for offering a comprehensive range of construction, agricultural, forestry, and turf equipment. The company's portfolio includes excavators, loaders, and dozers, backed by advanced digital and automation technologies.



Komatsu Ltd.



Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Komatsu Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of construction, mining, and utility equipment. Komatsu's offerings include hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, dump trucks, and smart construction solutions, emphasizing productivity, safety, and environmental sustainability across various industries and infrastructure development projects.



AB Volvo



Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden AB Volvo was established in 1927. The company's Volvo Construction Equipment division delivers a wide array of machinery such as wheel loaders, articulated haulers, excavators, and compact equipment. Volvo focuses on innovation, fuel efficiency, and low-emission technologies, serving construction, mining, and urban development sectors globally.



Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.



Doosan Infracore, founded in 1937 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, specializes in manufacturing heavy construction machinery and offers excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, and engine solutions. The company is known for integrating digital technologies and fuel-efficient systems to enhance equipment performance and operational reliability worldwide.



Other players in the heavy construction equipment market include Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr-International AG, CNH Industrial N.V., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., SANY, and XCMG GROUP, among others.



