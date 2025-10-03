Europe Power RentalGrowth Analysis Report 2025: Market to Reach USD 6.01 Billion by 2034, Driven by Grid Reliability Issues and Construction Demand

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Power Rental Market Growth Analysis Report - Market Size, Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe power rental market value reached around USD 4.14 Billion in 2024 due to the increasing frequency of power outages and the ageing infrastructure of power grids. This necessitates reliable temporary power solutions, particularly in sectors like utilities and construction.

The construction industry is witnessing a surge in demand for power rentals due to ongoing projects like the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, which requires consistent energy supply amidst fluctuating grid availability. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of renting over owning equipment allows companies to allocate resources more efficiently. As a result, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of USD 6.01 Billion by 2034.







The Europe power rental market is driven by the need for temporary power sources during large commercial and infrastructural construction. Generators are a reliable source of power for several sectors, including oil and gas and mineral mining to run heavy equipment for drilling and digging. Rental power services are also demanded during outdoor events or as a backup power supply during long-term power outages. Another key reason for hiring rental power services is the difficulty in transporting heavy generators from the office to different project sites. As a result, companies often opt for rental units closer to their worksite.



The growth of the Europe power rental market is driven by various factors, such as the demand for continuous power during outages, rising construction projects, and the demand for power rentals based on clean energy sources. Some of the key trends are the cost-effectiveness of renting a generator, governmental focus on clean power sources, and frequent power supply cuts in the region. These factors are collectively influencing the market growth. Rising demand for cost-effective power and frequent power outages in Europe are creating several opportunities in the market.



Market Dynamics



Rental power units allow companies to meet their temporary power needs cost-effectively. Instead of spending funds to pay for a permanent unit that would be sold with depreciation on project completion, companies opt to lease one for the short term. As per the Eurostat data, around 99% of the companies in the EU region are small and medium-sized, creating more demand for power rentals in SMEs. Rental power units also help companies overcome the challenges of transporting their permanent generators from the office location to the worksite, boosting the power rental demand. Companies often choose power rental companies located closer to the project site to save time and achieve a reliable power source.



In remote project areas with no direct connection to a traditional power source, rental generators provide construction, mining, or infrastructure power services without having to purchase the equipment outright. Further, as the demand for commodities increases, the need for a stable power source to conduct mining operations, is rising.

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive due to its moderately fragmented structure. It is characterised by numerous global and regional players providing rental services within the region. Power rental companies in Europe power rental market are investing in eco-friendly technologies to comply with stringent European Union emissions regulations. The companies are readily developing hybrid solutions that combine diesel generators with renewable energy sources like solar power to reduce carbon emissions as these green solutions help them cater to the growing demand for sustainable energy rentals.



Aggreko Ltd



Founded in 1962 and based in Scotland, United Kingdom, the company is mainly known for its mobile modular power, energy and temperature control services.



Caterpillar Inc.



Founded in 1925 and based in Texas, United States, the company is known for its Power generation rentals including diesel and natural gas units. The company is also known for the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives.



Atlas Copco AB



Founded in 1873 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, the company in Europe power rental market is known for its rental gensets, diesel generators, modular power stations, energy storage modules, transformers, etc.



Boels Topholding B.V.



Founded in 1977 and based in Limburg, The Netherlands, the company is known for its Rental solutions such as power generators, fuel tanks, Earthmoving equipment, Railways equipment, etc.



Other key players in the Europe power rental market include Zwart Techniek B.V. and LOXAM Group, among others.



Innovative Europe Power Rental Startups



There are many startups working on product innovation like Power Equipment (EST) Digital Monitoring, and Remote Management Systems. With this technology, users can improve fuel efficiency, track real-time performance, and minimise operational costs resulting in efficient rental power solutions. As per the Europe power rental market dynamics and trends, other companies are offering reliable temporary power supply to the construction; events and utility sectors, namely peak shaving and continuous power requirements combined with emergency standby power.



Tesvolt



Based out of Germany, this startup focuses on manufacturing energy storage systems specifically targeted at industrial and commercial use cases. The move is in line with the increasing requirement for sustainable power solutions across Europe, responding to the need for grid-balancing and renewable energy integration by offering a series of power rental services that are underpinned by energy storage.



Instagrid



Based in Germany, this start-up in Europe power rental market specialises in portable battery-driven generators intended to take over conventional diesel devices. These are designed to lower emissions and clean power systems for the construction, events, and mobile workspace markets. Instagridss products offer this flexibility without compromising portability or zero-emission energy, making them sustainable alternatives to standard diesels.

Europe Power Rental Industry Segmentation



Based on fuel type, the market is divided into:

Diesel

Gas

Alternative Fuels

On the basis on rating, the market is classified into:

Up to 50 kW

51-500 kW

Above 501 kW

Based on application, the market is segregated into:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

On the basis of end use, the market is divided into:

Utilities

Oil and Gas

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Shipping

Data Centres

Events

Others

Based on country, the market is classified into:

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Others

