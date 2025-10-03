LESAKA (LSAK) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C Continues Investigation into Lesaka Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Lesaka Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lesaka (LSAK) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (“Lesaka” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LSAK) on behalf of Lesaka stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lesaka has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 10, 2025, Lesaka announced in an SEC filing that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors "concluded that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2025, respectively (the "Quarterly Reports"), should be restated, and that such unaudited condensed financial statements should no longer be relied upon, due to the Company's re-evaluation of the classification of certain revenue that has been reported as an agent rather than as principal, and related cost of goods sold." Following this news, Lesaka's stock dropped.



