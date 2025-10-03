Remington Industries Elevates Online Experience with Launch of BigCommerce B2B Edition

Johnsburg, Illinois, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Remington Industries, a trusted distributor of high-quality industrial wire, has announced the successful upgrade of its online store to BigCommerce B2B Edition, a premier e-commerce solution designed specifically to meet the needs of business-to-business (B2B) buyers.



This change is part of Remington Industries’ continued commitment to providing an efficient, customer-focused online purchasing experience for businesses across the U.S. and internationally.



“Our customers rely on us for precision, high quality, and customer service. By upgrading to BigCommerce B2B Edition, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to source the wire and value-added services they need, quickly, securely, and at scale,” said Josh Hagen, President of Remington Industries.



Key Benefits for Customers



BigCommerce B2B Edition provides a range of new features designed to simplify and enhance the buying process for professional purchasers. Some of the key functionality includes:

Company Accounts & User Roles : Businesses can create multi-user accounts with custom roles, approvals, and purchasing controls.

: Businesses can create multi-user accounts with custom roles, approvals, and purchasing controls. Custom Pricing & Catalogs : Access to negotiated pricing, volume discounts, and product catalogs tailored to specific industries or buyers.

: Access to negotiated pricing, volume discounts, and product catalogs tailored to specific industries or buyers. Streamlined Ordering : Faster reorders, saved shopping lists, and quick order functionality for bulk or repeat purchases.

: Faster reorders, saved shopping lists, and quick order functionality for bulk or repeat purchases. Quoting Tools : Easy request-for-quote options and direct sales team support to simplify complex purchasing needs.

: Easy request-for-quote options and direct sales team support to simplify complex purchasing needs. Self-Service Portals: Buyers can manage orders, invoices, and account information on their own schedules.

Custom Solutions to Meet Customer Needs



The upgrade combines personalized customer service with cutting-edge technology. Remington Industries is also well known for offering value-added services to best meet customer needs, including wire that is cut to specific lengths, stripped, and terminated. The team also offers custom coil winding, cable assemblies, and 3D printing services.



“Similarly to our custom services, we see this upgrade as more than just technology; it’s about empowering our customers to do business with us on their terms.” said Mr. Hagen.

Visit the Remington Industries website and log in or register to explore the new B2B functionality: https://www.remingtonindustries.com/



About Remington Industries



Remington Industries is a distributor and supplier of industrial and electrical wire, serving businesses and consumers across the U.S. and internationally. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer service, Remington Industries provides a vast range of wire spools and kits, much of which is made in North America. This trusted electrical wire distributor operates in Johnsburg, Illinois, and additionally offers wire processing, coil winding, and 3D printing services completed in-house to support project efficiencies in industries ranging from electronics to manufacturing.



