Wall Street Analysts Boost Rezolve Ai Targets, Validate Path to $500M ARR

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in proprietary AI-powered commerce solutions and a partner of Microsoft, Google and Tether, today announced that six leading equity research firms have raised price targets, citing Rezolve AI’s execution, partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and accelerating revenue growth. Collectively, these firms reiterated ratings and raised price targets following Rezolve’s first-half 2025 results and updated annual recurring revenue (ARR) guidance.

Maxim Group: Price target raised to $15, citing Microsoft & Google partnerships, brainpowa scalability and payments expansion.

Price target raised to $15, citing Microsoft & Google partnerships, brainpowa scalability and payments expansion. Roth Capital: Price target raised to $12.50 after independent diligence validated partnerships; brainpowa outperformed frontier LLMs.

Price target raised to $12.50 after independent diligence validated partnerships; brainpowa outperformed frontier LLMs. AGP/Alliance Global: Price target raised to $11 on accelerating conversational AI adoption and balance sheet strength.

Price target raised to $11 on accelerating conversational AI adoption and balance sheet strength. H.C. Wainwright: Price target raised to $10, citing repeatable M&A and successful Liverpool upsell.

Price target raised to $10, citing repeatable M&A and successful Liverpool upsell. Cantor Fitzgerald: Price target raised to $7, highlighting ARR momentum, Asia expansion, and Brain Suite extension.

Price target raised to $7, highlighting ARR momentum, Asia expansion, and Brain Suite extension. Northland: Price target raised to $7, citing accelerated 2026 revenue outlook, unique ability to acquire at low valuations and upsell AI offerings, and brainpowa’s outperformance in commerce-specific benchmarks.

Rezolve recently announced its H1 2025 earnings and lifted its 2025 ARR target to $150 million, 50% above prior guidance, and set a 2026 ARR exit target of $500 million underscoring its growth momentum. The company is now serving more than 100 enterprise customers globally and continues to benefit from its strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Google as well as targeted acquisitions such as GroupBy and ViSenze.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman & CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented:

“Analysts are recognizing what our customers already know: our brainpowa models are setting new benchmarks for enterprise AI in retail, outperforming general-purpose LLMs in empathy, contextual relevance and accuracy, while our Brain Suite transforms engagement, boosts conversions, and unlocks new revenue streams. We’re building the indispensable infrastructure for the age of Agentic Commerce.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

