FIREFLY (FLY) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into Firefly Aerospace Inc. on Behalf of Firefly Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Firefly Aerospace Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FLY) on behalf of Firefly stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Firefly has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or around August 7, 2025, Firefly conducted an initial public offering of 19.3 million shares of common stock priced at $45.00 per share. Then, on September 23, 2025, Firefly reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Firefly reported a loss of $80.3 million, or $5.78 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same quarter last year. Firefly also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter last year.

On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025.

