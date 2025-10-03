Alico to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 19th annual Main Event, taking place on October 19-21st of 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA.

The presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, October 20th, 2025 and can be accessed live here. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, October 20th and Tuesday, October 21st, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at www.alicoinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro’s mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit: http://www.ldmicro.com

