From Waste to Wealth: SGTM, Modern Thermal Design, and USA ASIC Drive Cryptocurrency AI Data Centers Forward

Orlando, FL., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Day, Ltd. (SGTM) is taking steps towards innovative waste-to-energy solutions to meet the growing electricity demand from AI technology and cryptocurrency data centers. Partnering with Modern Thermal Design and USA ASIC, SGTM aims to enhance sustainable green energy production through its extensive experience in biomass management.

This innovative venture, forged in partnership with technology specialist Modern Thermal Design and crypto-mining firm USA ASIC, represents more than a strategic business pivot; it’s a blueprint for a sustainable circular economy.

As electricity demand from AI data centers is set to surge, a significant portion must come from renewable sources to mitigate fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The rapid growth of AI highlights the urgent need for renewable energy development and grid modernization.

AI technology can optimize renewable systems and improve energy efficiency, but the increasing demand is straining power grids. SGTM's partnership with Modern Thermal Design will convert waste into renewable energy, supporting cryptocurrency mining operations through USA ASIC.

SGTM plans to develop a biomass facility capable of processing 300 tons of waste per day, with scalability based on available feedstock. With decades of experience in manufacturing and biomass, SGTM is well-positioned to meet this challenge.

With over 2 billion tons of global biomass waste generated annually, SGTM views this as an opportunity to address environmental challenges. "This initiative is a step toward reliable green energy solutions," stated Tony Raynor,CEO of SGTM. "We aim to duplicate this model across our facilities and AI data centers."

As SGTM, Modern Thermal Design, and USA ASIC work together, they are not only addressing waste issues but also creating solutions that benefit the environment.

About The Sustainable Green Team:

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. is an innovative technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. Our mission is to convert waste into wealth, harvest power, and advance environmental restoration at scale, focusing on climate reversal and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We transform organic waste into valuable "Water Less Garden" soil and "Living Mulch" using advanced carbon capture technology. Our products decrease water usage and boost agricultural yields, promoting a sustainable future. Available through retail and agricultural channels, our transformative soil solutions enhance soil health and address waste challenges for consumers and large-scale operations.

For more information, visit: www.SGTMtech.com.

About Modern Thermal Design:

Modern Thermal Design a recognized leader in renewable energy and large complex commercial and industrial applications. With combined experience of over 100 years, our design-build expertise makes for efficient, cost-effective, and – most importantly successful energy saving projects.

For more information, visit: www.modernthermaldesign.com.

About USA ASIC:

USA ASIC empowers cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors with top-tier mining solutions. Based in the heart of the USA, our mission is to provide reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective ASIC mining that meets the ever-evolving demands of the blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, visit: www.usaasic.com.

