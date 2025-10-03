VirPoint.com Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Launches AI Trading Suite at London Investor Summit

LONDON, UK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirPoint.com, a premier CFD trading platform established in 2020, has launched its enhanced AI-powered trading suite at the London Investor Summit. This next-generation platform integrates advanced artificial intelligence with seasoned human expertise, offering traders a seamless and intuitive trading experience.





The new suite provides access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including equities, forex, indices, and commodities. With real-time analytics, advanced risk management tools, and a user-friendly interface, VirPoint Trading caters to both novice and experienced investors.

VirPoint Performance Highlights for 2023

1. Revenue Growth and Financial Stability

Annual Revenue: In 2023, VirPoint.com achieved a remarkable annual revenue increase of 18%, reflecting strong market demand for its multi-asset trading platform and the effectiveness of its AI-enhanced trading services. This growth demonstrates that investors are increasingly confident in VirPoint as a reliable and innovative CFD broker.

Net Operating Income: The company's net operating income rose by 12% in 2023, reaching a record £32 million, showcasing sustainable profitability while continuing to invest in platform improvements, advanced AI technology, and client support services. This financial stability ensures that VirPoint clients can trade knowing they are supported by a strong, well-managed organization.

2. Client Engagement and Growth

Active Clients: Active users on VirPoint.com increased by 15% year-over-year, reflecting high levels of client satisfaction and trust in the platform's services. Both novice and experienced traders are leveraging VirPoint's combination of AI insights and expert guidance for smarter investment decisions.

Trading Volume: The platform's total trading volume exceeded $250 million per month in 2023, reflecting strong engagement from its 30,000 clients. This level of activity demonstrates VirPoint.com's ability to provide a reliable and active trading environment, where both new and experienced investors can execute diverse strategies across multiple asset classes, including equities, forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

3. Platform Performance and Reliability

Uptime Percentage: VirPoint Trading maintained a platform uptime of 99.98%, ensuring uninterrupted access for clients to trade equities, forex, commodities, indices, and crypto CFDs.

Execution Speed: Average trade execution time was under 90 milliseconds, allowing traders to capitalize on market opportunities quickly and efficiently. These technological standards reflect VirPoints commitment to reliability, speed, and operational excellence.

4. Client Portfolio Performance

Average Return on Investment (ROI): Clients utilizing VirPoint Trading's AI-driven portfolios achieved an average annual ROI of 12%, exceeding typical industry benchmarks for similar CFD portfolios. This demonstrates the platform's ability to deliver consistent, profitable results by combining artificial intelligence insights with human expertise.

Asset Class Performance:

Forex: Average returns of 7–8% , reflecting strong market positioning and AI-assisted trend analysis.

Average returns of , reflecting strong market positioning and AI-assisted trend analysis. Commodities (Gold, Oil, Silver): Average gains of 9–10% , outperforming traditional commodity indices.

Average gains of , outperforming traditional commodity indices. Equities: Average portfolio returns of 8% , including top-performing European and UK stocks.

Average portfolio returns of , including top-performing European and UK stocks. Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, select altcoins): Returns up to 14% , showing the platform's effective risk management and innovative AI trading strategies.

Returns up to , showing the platform's effective risk management and innovative AI trading strategies. Indices CFDs: Average growth of 7.5%, allowing clients to benefit from global market exposure.

By diversifying across multiple asset classes and leveraging a hybrid AI + human strategy, VirPoint ensures clients can achieve stable returns while managing risk. The platform's sophisticated tools, real-time analytics, and expert guidance empower investors to make informed decisions and optimize performance across their portfolios. For more information visit: https://virpoint.com/about-us

Elite Club and High-Net-Worth Investment Opportunities

VirPoint.com goes beyond being a trading platform by introducing the Elite Club, where high-net-worth investors enjoy unparalleled access and personalized service. This exclusive community offers a suite of world-class services and aligns with VirPoint's commitment to creating sustainable, long-term growth through corporate responsibility initiatives.

Looking Ahead

With continuous innovation and expansion, VirPoint.com empowers traders and investors with advanced tools and actionable insights needed to succeed in today's dynamic financial markets. By integrating AI technology and human expertise, VirPoint is poised to transform the way individuals engage with CFD trading and long-term investments.

For more information or to start trading with VirPoint.com, visit https://virpoint.com.

About VirPoint

VirPoint is a UK-based CFD trading platform founded in 2020, offering traders access to a wide range of instruments with precision, security, and expert guidance. By combining advanced technology with professional insights, VirPoint Trading delivers a comprehensive CFD experience for both novice and experienced market participants.

