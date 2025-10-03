Aqua1 Foundation launches Aqua Labs Investment, aligning with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030

Dubai, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua1 Foundation, the largest investor in Trump’s World Liberty Financial, has officially launched Aqua Labs Investment LLC in Abu Dhabi. The new venture underscores the UAE’s ambition to lead the global digital finance revolution while aligning with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.





Aqua Labs Investment is a licensed entity under the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi, designed to accelerate access, efficiency, and innovation in the digital economy. Anchored by its founding entity Aqua1 Foundation, Aqua Labs builds on the UAE’s regulatory leadership through initiatives like ADGM’s RegLab to create a compliant, transparent, and scalable digital finance ecosystem.

Reinforcing UAE’s Position as a Web3 Powerhouse

The UAE has rapidly evolved into one of the world’s most progressive jurisdictions for blockchain and fintech. Aqua Labs will deepen this advantage by developing infrastructure that connects sovereign wealth and institutional capital with cutting-edge Web3 innovation.

As the core operational arm of Aqua group in Abu Dhabi, Aqua Labs is tasked with pioneering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, building next-gen blockchain systems, and deploying proprietary stablecoin frameworks powered by artificial intelligence. These innovations will support high-volume, low-latency tokenization needs of large sovereign partners.

Strategic Partnership with Palm Global

Aqua Labs' foundational strategy is strengthened through its partnership with Palm Global, a multinational asset tokenization firm operating across San Francisco, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Palm Global, via its joint venture Palm Promax Investments (PPI), manages over $350 billion in physical gold and holds tokenization rights exceeding $1.5 trillion in sovereign portfolios across commodities, energy, mining, and infrastructure.

This partnership is set to bring real-world assets on-chain at unprecedented scale, while maintaining strict compliance and interoperability across multiple jurisdictions.

Ecosystem Builders, Not Just Investors

With a mission rooted in advancing the future of digital finance, Aqua Labs goes beyond capital deployment to co-create the foundational infrastructure for the Web3 economy. The entity is actively involved in developing core blockchain infrastructure, supporting real-world asset tokenization, and building compliant, AI-powered systems that enable large-scale adoption. By fostering long-term liquidity, resilience, and innovation, Aqua Labs is shaping a more inclusive and sustainable global digital economy positioning the UAE as a central force in that transformation.

What’s Next for Aqua Labs

Looking ahead, Aqua Labs Investment will collaborate closely with sovereign wealth funds, institutional partners, and global innovators to build a more inclusive, liquid, and resilient financial system with the UAE at its center.

From pioneering stablecoins to bringing trillions in sovereign assets on-chain, Aqua Labs is positioned to become a cornerstone of the next generation of digital finance.