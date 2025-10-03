BIM in Construction Industry Research Report 2025-2034, Key Players Include Autodesk, Aveva Group, Hexagon, Oracle, and Procore Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BIM in Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BIM in construction market attained a value of about USD 4.38 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 15.00% to reach nearly USD 17.72 Billion by 2034. The comprehensive report looks into the macro and micro aspects of the industry. The report gives an in-depth insight into the market by providing a SWOT analysis as well as an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.







Increasing Construction Activities Augmenting the Market for BIM in Construction



The growing demand for rapid construction of houses and infrastructures owing to the rising global population is surging the adoption of BIM and driving the industry growth. As the construction industry is one of the most accident-prone sectors, BIM is increasingly being deployed to identify potential risks and hazards, hence surging the safety of the workers.



With the growing requirement to efficiently predict cost information of building construction, BIM is leveraged to provide cost modelling while enhancing cost-effectiveness, thereby providing further impetus to the market for BIM in construction.



The increasing adoption of cloud-based BIM to streamline workflow while boosting cost-effectiveness in the construction industry is propelling the market growth. The wide accessibility offered by cloud-based BIM enables the quick exchange of information. It also enhances the flexibility of construction modelling, due to which it is increasingly preferred. Moreover, the development of cloud-based BIM that provides enhanced safety and security is expected to bolster the growth of the BIM in construction industry in the coming years.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BIM to Drive the Market for BIM in Construction



The integration of the latest technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to augment the growth of the market. AI-enabled BIM software can automate and enhance the process of modelling buildings to streamline workflow. As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly assesses a large amount of data, it is predicted to bolster the accuracy of building information modelling (BIM) software while providing meaningful insights to builders, which is anticipated to drive the market for BIM in construction.

In addition, the potential deployment of AI-enabled BIM software is estimated to enhance the accuracy of construction processes, which is predicted to fuel the industry growth. With the increasing investments to boost the capabilities of BIM software, the BIM in construction industry is poised to grow robustly in the forecast period.



The rising trend of green buildings is increasing the requirement for optimal designs, building techniques, and strategies for their construction. This, in turn, is leading to a surge in the adoption of BIM to produce and analyse the capabilities of sustainable designs, which is driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, BIM also enables engineers to compare the energy and resource efficiency during construction, which is significantly contributing to the market growth.



Key Industry Players in the Global BIM in Construction Market



The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global BIM in construction market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:

Autodesk Inc.

Aveva Group PLC

Hexagon AB

Oracle Corporation

Procore Technologies, Inc.

BIM in Construction Market Segmentation



BIM in construction, variously known as building information modelling in construction, is a solution that is deployed to construct and design modern buildings by utilising various design methods and tools. It collects the information related to construction activities digitally to establish a continuous flow of information. It enhances the cost-effectiveness, safety, and time-efficiency of construction projects.

Market Breakup by Phase of Work

Construction

Operation

Market Breakup by End-User

Engineers

Contractors

Market Breakup by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Market Breakup by Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 153 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfrkja

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment