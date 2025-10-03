PST Group AB informuoja, kad gauta bendrovės akcininko AB „HISK“ Privalomo nekonkurencinio oficialaus siūlymo įgyvendinimo ataskaita (žr. pridedamą dokumentą).
Daugiau informacijos:
Generalinis direktorius
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Priedas
PST Group AB
