Privalomo nekonkurencinio oficialaus siūlymo įgyvendinimo ataskaita

PST Group AB informuoja, kad gauta bendrovės akcininko AB „HISK“ Privalomo nekonkurencinio oficialaus siūlymo įgyvendinimo ataskaita (žr. pridedamą dokumentą).

Daugiau informacijos:
Generalinis direktorius
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360

Priedas


Attachments

PRIVALOMO NEKONKURENCINIO OFICIALAUS SIŪLYMO ĮGYVENDINIMO ATASKAITA (Nuorašas)

