BioAtla to Present Clinical Data for Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) in Soft Tissue Sarcoma at SITC 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics using its proprietary CAB platform for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that clinical data for its investigational AXL-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting to be held at National Harbor, MD from November 5-9, 2025.

The presentation, titled “Median OS of 21.5 months among 44 patients with treatment-refractory leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma treated with mecbotamab vedotin, an AXL-targeting ADC”, will be delivered by Dr. Mihaela Druta of Moffitt Cancer Center on Friday, November 7, 2025. The abstract (#523) will be featured in the poster session, with presentation time to be announced.

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentation has concluded.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc., visit www.bioatla.com.

