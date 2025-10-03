Tech Insider In Exclusive Interview: "Why Elon Musk May Have No Choice but to Unlock Billions Through a Starlink Spinoff"

Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk is often described as the wealthiest man alive. But as James Altucher explains in a recent presentation, much of Musk’s fortune is tied up in his companies — and that could force a dramatic decision with wide-reaching consequences.

“As Barron’s reports: ‘When Musk needs money. His only option is to sell Tesla stock. That was the case from April to December 2022, when Musk was forced to sell some $23 billion in Tesla shares to keep Twitter afloat, one of the reasons the stock tumbled more than 50% during that period.”

Altucher notes that this reliance on Tesla stock sales is unsustainable: “What Musk really needs is another publicly traded company that would allow him to unlock some of his wealth and take the pressure off Tesla.”

The Starlink Solution

According to Altucher, Musk already has a clear outlet: a potential spinoff of Starlink, his fast-growing satellite internet venture.

“With Starlink already worth $180 billion-plus… it’s a no-brainer for a cash-strapped Elon to take Starlink public as soon as possible.”

This move would give Musk the ability to diversify his assets while creating a stand-alone company to further accelerate Starlink’s global rollout. Bloomberg reported in 2023: “SpaceX is discussing an initial public offering for its fast-growing Starlink satellite business as soon as late 2024… To get ready, SpaceX has been moving the satellite unit’s assets to a wholly owned subsidiary that would ultimately be spun off in the IPO.”

The Broader Impact

Altucher stresses that Starlink represents more than just another Musk project — it has the potential to reshape one of the world’s largest industries.

“In short, Starlink is the radical new future of the internet.”

By delivering “fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device, and to the devices of millions of users worldwide.” Starlink challenges the foundations of the telecom sector. “For Consumers Like You and I, Elon’s Starlink Is a Godsend… For the $2.18 Trillion Telecom Industry, It’s Their Worst Nightmare.”

The technology is already being used in global hotspots: “It’s being used on almost every cruise ship and plane in the world… It’s being used in the Ukraine conflict, where all other access to internet service has been cut off… It’s even being used in more than 2.6 million households.”

Why Timing Matters

For Altucher, Musk’s circumstances make this moment especially important. “Because after October 16 passes, you might NEVER have this same chance again.”

While the specific timing of a spinoff announcement remains speculative, the driving forces are clear: Musk needs a new outlet to relieve pressure on Tesla, and Starlink is the most logical candidate.

