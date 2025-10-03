Enara Bio to Reveal DARKFOX, a Novel Cancer-Specific Dark Antigen with Broad-Ranging Therapeutic Potential, in Oral Presentation at SITC 2025

Oxford, United Kingdom – October 3, 2025. Enara Bio, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of novel Dark Antigens® and the development of bispecific T cell engagers for solid tumors, will present two abstracts related to the significant therapeutic potential of DARKFOXTM at the upcoming 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

SITC will take place November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. Details of Enara’s presentations are as follows:

1. Discovery and validation of DARKFOXTM, a novel alternative open reading frame of FOXM1 that is an attractive cancer antigen for peptide-HLA targeting immunotherapy.

Abstract number: 1298

Oral Presentation : Joe Dukes, Chief Scientific Officer, Enara Bio

Concurrent Session 207c: The Dark Genome: Making Cryptic Epitopes Actionable

Saturday 8th November 3.30-5.10pm ET

Scheduled presentation time 4.35pm ET

Poster Session: Poster Hall – Saturday 8th November

2. A novel bispecific T cell engager for the treatment of solid tumors that express DARKFOXTM, a previously undiscovered antigen derived from an alternative open reading frame of FOXM1.

Abstract number: 1163

Poster Session: Poster Hall – Friday 7th November

These presentations will showcase Enara’s newly discovered Dark Antigen, DARKFOX, and the validation of its significant therapeutic potential using a potent bispecific T cell engager, underscoring its promise as a novel target for solid tumor immunotherapy.

Abstract titles are available on the SITC website.

About Enara Bio

Enara Bio is shining a light on Dark Antigen and T-cell biology to develop cancer immunotherapies designed to improve treatment outcomes for broad populations of cancer patients with solid tumors. Our pioneering EDAPT® platform enables us to discover cancer-specific antigens from previously uncharted genomic ‘dark matter’. The result is a growing library of Dark Antigens that can address the need for novel, cancer-specific targets in solid tumors. Through our proprietary EnTiCE platform, Enara is developing novel bispecific T cell engagers against Dark Antigen targets that are highly prevalent and homogenously expressed across solid tumors. Our partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, is combining multiple licensed Dark Antigens to create novel immunotherapies. Based in Oxford, UK, Enara Bio is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors including RA Capital, Pfizer Ventures, M Ventures, Samsara BioCapital, SV Health Investors, and the Francis Crick Institute. For more information, visit: www.enarabio.com.

Dark Antigen®, DARKFOXTM and EDAPT® are trademarks of Enara Bio.

