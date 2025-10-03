Coherus Oncology Announces Poster Presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Abstract # 640: CHS-114, an anti-CCR8 cytolytic monoclonal antibody demonstrates selective intratumoral Treg depletion and favorable immune remodeling in participants with advanced solid tumors.

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

In addition, CHS-114 will be featured in the upcoming Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive live webinar series:

Development of Anti-CCR8 Ab - Mechanisms and Clinical Results

Webinar 6 will address the novel therapeutic target C-C chemokine receptor 8 (CCR8), its role in regulatory T cell (Treg) activity and immunosuppression, and the latest advances and insights in developing monoclonal antibodies that target this chemokine receptor as a promising new strategy to treat a variety of cancers.

Date and Time: October 22, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 pm Eastern Time

Moderators: Enrico Lugli, PhD, Humanitas Research Hospital and Rahul Roychoudhuri, MD, PhD

University of Cambridge

University of Cambridge Faculty: Rosh Dias, MD, MRCP, Coherus Oncology; Varun Kapoor, PhD, Coherus Oncology; Jo Van Ginderachter, PhD, Vrije Universiteit Brussel



To learn more about the webinar series and register to attend, visit SITC’s Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive website: https://www.sitcancer.org/edu/webinars/targets-for-cancer-io

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising proprietary pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and HCC. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com.

