Notification on Acquisition of Voting Rights of the Company

PST Group AB received a notification from AB “HISK” regarding the acquisition of a voting rights of the Company (attached).

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

Attachment


Attachments

Nuorašas. Notification of a person on the disposal of the voting right

