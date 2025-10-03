Notification on Acquisition of Voting Rights of the Company

PST Group AB received a notification from AB “HISK” regarding the acquisition of a voting rights of the Company (attached).
More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Attachment
