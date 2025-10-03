Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Growth Driven by Cloud-Based Solutions, Security Demands, Flexibility, and Cost-Effective Tiered Models

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market is expected to grow from USD 13.660 billion in 2025 to USD 30.629 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.53%.



The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing need for cost-effective, scalable, and secure disaster recovery solutions. DRaaS, a cloud-based model, enables businesses to back up critical data and applications offsite, ensuring rapid recovery during disruptions such as natural disasters or power outages.

By replicating and hosting physical or virtual servers in third-party cloud environments, DRaaS provides a comprehensive, flexible solution that mitigates the high costs of maintaining secondary data centers or synchronous replication systems. The market is particularly appealing to small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which benefit from enterprise-level disaster recovery capabilities without significant capital investment.



Market Growth Drivers

Increased Need for Data Security and Scalability



The surge in demand for robust data security and seamless scalability is a primary driver of the DRaaS market. As businesses navigate a dynamic digital landscape, DRaaS offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional disaster recovery, enabling SMEs to enhance operational resilience without complex infrastructure investments. The service's ability to adapt to evolving business needs makes it ideal for organizations with limited internal resources.



Cloud-Based Solutions



DRaaS leverages cloud technology to streamline disaster recovery, reducing upfront costs and simplifying data backup and restoration processes. By storing critical assets in secure third-party cloud environments, DRaaS minimizes risks of data loss and operational downtime, ensuring business continuity during disruptions. This cloud-centric approach is a cornerstone of modern disaster recovery strategies.



Flexibility and Scalability



DRaaS's hallmark is its flexibility, allowing businesses to scale services based on specific requirements. This adaptability is particularly valuable for growing enterprises lacking the bandwidth to manage complex IT systems, enabling them to focus on core operations while outsourcing disaster recovery to reliable providers.



Cost-Effectiveness



DRaaS delivers enterprise-grade features at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions, making it accessible for budget-constrained organizations. Its rapid implementation and reduced overhead costs enhance its appeal, particularly for SMEs seeking efficient disaster recovery without financial strain.



Tiered Disaster Recovery



The tiered disaster recovery model provides a structured framework, prioritizing data and system recovery based on criticality. Higher tiers offer faster recovery times, aligning with the principles of reliability, availability, and serviceability, ensuring critical systems are restored swiftly during crises.



Key Products and Market Trends



Leading providers like AWS Disaster Recovery and Microsoft Azure Site Recovery offer comprehensive tools for planning, executing, and testing disaster recovery strategies, enabling seamless workload replication and recovery. The SME segment is a key growth driver, as DRaaS's affordability and scalability cater to their needs, fostering widespread adoption.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is poised to capture a significant market share, driven by rapid IT industry growth, increasing cloud adoption, and supportive government initiatives. The region's expanding SME sector, coupled with rising demand for cost-effective disaster recovery, fuels DRaaS uptake, positioning Asia Pacific as a key growth hub through 2030.



In summary, the DRaaS market is thriving due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and alignment with cloud-based trends. SMEs and the Asia Pacific region are pivotal to its expansion, supported by innovative solutions from major providers.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

VMware, Inc.

Sungard Availability Services

InterVision

TierPoint, LLC

Infrascale

Acronis International GmbH

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segments:

By Operating Model

Managed DRaaS

Assisted DRaaS

Self-service DRaaS

By Service Type

Real-time Replication

Backup & Restore

Data Protection

Others

By Organization Size

Large

SMEs

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By End User

BFSI

Telecommunication

Energy and utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

