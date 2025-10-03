CBD Edibles Market Size to Exceed USD 38.01 Billion by 2034, Driven by 10.8% CAGR | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CBD edibles market size stood at USD 13.63 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 15.10 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 38.01 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been expanding in recent times due to high demand for functional, specialty, and fortified food and beverage options consisting of cannabis. After the legalization of beneficial cannabis, the demand for its products has increased among health-conscious consumers.

Key Highlights of the CBD Edibles Market

By region , North America dominated the global market with the largest share of 40% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

, North America dominated the global market with the largest share of 40% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034. By product type , the gummies segment held the major market share of 58% in 2024, while the supplements segment is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

, the gummies segment held the major market share of 58% in 2024, while the supplements segment is expected to grow at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By source , the hemp-derived segment contributed the biggest market share of 70% in 2024, whereas the marijuana-derived segment is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

, the hemp-derived segment contributed the biggest market share of 70% in 2024, whereas the marijuana-derived segment is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034. By nature , the organic segment dominated the market, holding a share of 58% in 2024, while the conventional segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period.

, the organic segment dominated the market, holding a share of 58% in 2024, while the conventional segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. By application, the health & wellness segment held the major market share of 65% in 2024, whereas the recreational segment is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034.



Increasing Consumer Awareness Fueling the Demand for CBD Edibles

The CBD edibles market is experiencing rapid growth due to high consumer interest in wellness products, increasing legalization, and expanding awareness of CBD benefits. Lower psychotic effects to ensure consumer safety is one of the major growth-driving factors for the market. High demand by consumers for natural replacement of medicines to lower stress, anxiety, depression, and sleeping disorders also helps the market grow. Growing legalization and increasing consumer knowledge regarding the benefits of CBD are helping manufacturers to cater to the needs of consumers. Product innovation in the form of supplements, topicals, oils, gummies, snacks, beverages, and cooking sauces has also helped the market attract more consumers.

New Trends in the CBD Edibles Market

Different types of innovative CBD-infused products, such as gummies, beverages, snacks, chocolates, cooking sauces, and many more products, are helping the growth of the CBD edibles market.

Such products are helpful to lower stress, anxiety, sleeping disorders, depression, and other mental issues, aiding the growth of the market.

High demand by consumers for natural and functional products is also helpful for the market.



Impact of AI in the CBD Edibles Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the CBD edibles market by driving product innovation, operational efficiency, and personalized consumer experiences. Brands are leveraging AI to analyze vast consumer datasets, including health preferences, purchase behavior, and social media trends, to design edibles that align with emerging demands for wellness, sleep aids, stress relief, and functional nutrition. AI-powered formulation tools also help in developing precise cannabinoid blends, ensuring consistent potency, taste, and quality are key challenges in the CBD space, where regulatory compliance and consumer trust are critical. On the supply chain side, machine learning models improve demand forecasting, inventory management, and raw material sourcing, reducing costs and minimizing shortages or overproduction.

Recent Developments in the CBD Edibles Market

In August 2025 , Exhale Wellness expanded its edible lineup with three distinct gummy products: Delta-9 Bottle Caps, CBD + THC Gummies, and D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies. Each product is in a different flavor and has a consistent effect to fit into a daily routine. ( Source - https://www.globenewswire.com)

, Exhale Wellness expanded its edible lineup with three distinct gummy products: Delta-9 Bottle Caps, CBD + THC Gummies, and D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies. Each product is in a different flavor and has a consistent effect to fit into a daily routine. ( - https://www.globenewswire.com) In September 2025, Wana Brands, one of North America’s leading edibles providers, announced the launch of its hemp-derived delta-9 THC gummies and beverages in Georgia. The main aim of the company is to provide innovative cannabis products to consumers to embrace plant-powered wellness. (Source- https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com)

Legal Status of CBD Edibles

Mentioned below are some of the countries with their CBD legal status:

REGION LEGAL STATUS SUMMARY EXPLANATION USA Federally legal,



State Laws may change Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived CBD containing less than 0.3% THC is legal at the federal level



Federal legality applies primarily to raw hemp extracts Canada Completely legal and regulated CBD is legal across Canada and regulated under the federal Cannabis Act Europe Legal under Novel Food Regulations,



A few bans may adhere The European Union classifies CBD as a Novel Food



Most EU countries cap THC content in hemp-derived CBD at 0.2% Asia Major bans and restrictions Nations like Singapore, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia impose harsh penalties for possession or use, treating CBD similarly to high-THC cannabis Africa Major bans with a few medical exceptions Zimbabwe and Lesotho permit medical CBD use with regulatory oversight South America Mixed legality- allowed for medicinal purposes in Brazil and Colombia Brazil and Colombia allow CBD for medical use with appropriate licensing.



Uruguay permits open retail sales of CBD products.



Ecuador and Venezuela maintain stricter bans under broader cannabis laws.



Middle East Mostly banned- allowed in Israel for medicinal purposes In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it is a controlled substance Australia/NZ Prescription purposes only,



OTC not yet available CBD is primarily accessible through prescription in Australia.



In New Zealand, CBD is legal by prescription only.



CBD Edibles Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the CBD Edibles Market?

Growing consumer awareness regarding the potential health benefits of CBD edibles helps the growth of the market. Such products help to get rid of stress, anxiety, and pain, and are also a natural remedy for sleep disorders. Lower psychotic effects and legalization are also some of the major growth drivers of the CBD edibles market. Consumers in search of products and remedies as alternatives to alcohol and smoking also help to fuel the growth of the market. The therapeutic benefits of such a product, which help lower stress and insomnia, are another major factor helpful for the market’s growth. High demand for CBD edibles as a functional or fortified wellness product also helps the growth of the market.

Challenge

Regulatory Issues Obstructing the Growth of the Market

The CBD sector faces multiple issues and challenges due to regulatory hurdles obstructing the growth of the market. Strict regulations that must be followed compulsorily may affect the growth of the market. Different regulations in different countries may confuse the operational tasks for CBD edible manufacturers, which is another major restraint in the growth of the CBD edibles market.

Opportunity

Product Innovation Helping the Market Grow

The expansion of the product line in the CBD edibles sector for consumer attraction can be one of the major factors helpful for the growth of the market. R&D has helped the market to introduce different types of CBD edibles in different flavors and textures, helping to fuel the growth of the CBD edibles market. Availability of different types of CBD-infused products, such as gummies, cooking sauces, invigorating drinks, snacks, and various other products, helps to enhance consumer engagement, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

Value Chain Analysis of CBD Edibles Market

Raw Material Procurement



This stage involves sourcing high-quality CBD hemp extract from reputable and reliable suppliers. These suppliers must demonstrate consistent cultivation and extraction practices to ensure the raw materials meet industry standards.

Processing of CBD Edibles



The processing stage begins with extracting CBD from hemp. The extract is then converted into a water-soluble form, which is blended with gummy ingredients such as pectin and sweeteners. The mixture is molded into the desired shape and cooled, resulting in the final product.

Quality Control for CBD Edibles



Strict quality control measures are in place to guarantee the potency and purity of CBD edibles. This includes testing to ensure compliance with food safety standards and adherence to federal regulations, such as the 2018 Farm Bill.

Certification for CBD Edibles



Hemp-based products, including dietary supplements, beverages, edibles, oils, creams, and sprays, can be certified by NSF. Additionally, ensuring compliance with ISO 22000 certification maintains food safety throughout the entire supply chain.

CBD Edibles Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the CBD Edibles Market in 2024

North America led the CBD edibles market in 2024 due to improved consumer awareness, knowledge, and demand for natural and organic health and wellness products in the region. High demand by local consumers for natural alternatives to medicines for anxiety, stress, depression, and pain further enhances the growth of the market. The CBD edibles market is further experiencing growth due to its believed health advantages and non-intoxicating effects. Regional economies have further introduced regulations to influence the growth of manufacturing of such products, which is helpful for the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the legalization of hemp in the region and awareness among consumers about its possible health advantages, which is helpful for the growth of the market. To cater to the growing consumer demand in the region, companies are coming up with products infused with cannabidiol, such as edibles, topicals, and beverages. Tapping into the e-commerce platforms and sales of such products through online platforms has further helped the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Research and development, and product innovation further boost the sales of such products, helping the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis of the CBD Edibles Market: Import & Export Overview

In recent trade data, a total of 719,763 kilograms of oilcake and solid byproducts derived from hemp seeds were imported. The majority of this, approximately 574,525 kilograms, came from Manitoba, Canada.

In 2024, Australia’s use of oilseed included 39,900 kilograms for sowing, 2 kilograms for consumption, and 48 kilograms of oil exported to the United States.

Regulatory Landscape of CBD Edibles: Global Overview

Country/Region Regulatory Body Key Regulations Focus Areas United States U.S. FDA, USDA, State Agencies The 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% THC. However, the FDA prohibits CBD from being added to food or marketed as a dietary supplement. States have varying laws on the sale and potency of CBD products. European Union European Commission, EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) The Novel Food Regulation requires authorization for CBD in food products, as it lacks a history of consumption before 1997. The approval process is currently delayed. Products remain illegal until authorized as novel food. THC content limits vary by member state. China NMPA (National Medical Products Administration), Multiple Ministries Since 2021, there has been a strict ban on the use of CBD and cannabis derivatives in food and cosmetics. Complete ban on CBD in ingestible products, with severe penalties for violations, affecting cross-border e-commerce. United Kingdom FSA (Food Standards Agency) CBD food products are regulated under the Novel Food Regulation, requiring authorization. All products must contain no more than 1mg of THC per container. The THC limit is stricter than in many EU countries. Canada Health Canada The Cannabis Act legalizes recreational cannabis use. CBD edibles must adhere to both federal and provincial regulations, and they are sold only through licensed retailers. Edibles are restricted to a maximum of 10mg of THC per package, with rigorous standards for production, testing, and labeling.



CBD Edibles Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.8% Market Size in 2025 USD 15.10 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.73 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 38.01 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



CBD Edibles Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The gummies segment led the CBD edibles market in 2024 due to its high demand among health-conscious consumers. The potential health benefits of CBD gummies make them popular and in high demand among multiple consumers. Such gummies help to unwind, relax, and rejuvenate, helping to lower stress. Hence, anxiety patients are also advised to consume CBD gummies. Search for alternative safe options is also going on in the medical field, also fueling the growth of the market for CBD edibles.

The supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for CBD capsules and oil due to their potential benefits. Such products are helpful to relax the mood, lower stress, and make one feel calm and rejuvenated. Hence, the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, further helpful for the growth of the CBD edibles market. High demand by health-conscious consumers for sustainable and natural supplement options further fuels the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Source Analysis

The hemp-derived segment led the CBD edibles market in 2024 due to its legal status and minimal THC levels. It helps to lower the psychoactive effects, which is helpful for consumers to manage their health condition and stay in their senses as well. The low concentration in hemp-derived products ensures no intoxication and complete safety of consumers, further adhering to government regulations, which is helpful for the growth of the market. The lower psychotic effects of CBD help to enhance the sales of hemp-derived products, and help people feel relaxed and energized.

The marijuana segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its high demand by consumers for its recreational enjoyment due to THC. The segment also focuses on the product's therapeutic advantages, such as pain relief and anti-seizure effects. The products derived from marijuana have a variety of cannabinoids and terpenes higher than CBD. Hence, consumers in search of products for recreational purposes opt for marijuana based products, further fueling the growth of the CBD edibles market in the foreseeable period.

Nature Analysis

The organic segment dominated the CBD edibles market in 2024 due to high demand by health-conscious consumers for organic, natural, and safe products. Legalization and stricter regulations on such products also help to enhance the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the CBD edibles market. High demand for premium and organic CBD edibles for pain relief, lowered stress, and anxiety further helps the growth of the market.

The conventional segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its cost-effectiveness, allowing different types of consumers to buy such products. Conventionally cultivated hemp is more economical compared to organic hemp, further fueling the growth of the market for CBD edibles in the foreseeable period. Standard hemp farming doesn’t require the high costs involved in organic hemp farming and certification; hence, the product is highly demanded by consumers.

Application Analysis

The health and wellness segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for alternative options for pharmaceutical medicines for issues such as anxiety, depression, pain, sleep disorders, and other similar problems. Consumer awareness regarding CBD as a possible remedy to alleviate stress and anxiety further fuels the growth of the market. Hence, companies are continuously manufacturing products such as gourmet chocolates and artisanal gummies to help consumers pick the right product with ease at effective price options.

The recreational segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high demand for CBD edibles for consumers in search of alcohol substitutes. The market is also observing growth after the legalization of such products in various countries for recreational and medicinal cannabis. Many countries in North America and the Asia Pacific have legalized the manufacturing and consumption of such products for medicinal and recreational purposes, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the CBD Edibles Market

Naturecan Ltd – UK-based company offering broad-spectrum CBD oils, edibles, and wellness products.

– UK-based company offering broad-spectrum CBD oils, edibles, and wellness products. Hempfusion Wellness Inc. – U.S. wellness brand providing CBD capsules, tinctures, topicals, and OTC hemp-based products.

– U.S. wellness brand providing CBD capsules, tinctures, topicals, and OTC hemp-based products. Botanic Labs – UK functional beverage company producing botanical and CBD-infused drinks.

– UK functional beverage company producing botanical and CBD-infused drinks. RS Group (Lifestar) – Operates in wellness and CBD products, distributing hemp-derived supplements and remedies.

– Operates in wellness and CBD products, distributing hemp-derived supplements and remedies. Neurogen – Develops CBD-based wellness products aimed at stress relief and mental health support.

– Develops CBD-based wellness products aimed at stress relief and mental health support. Spring Cannabis Express – Provides cannabis-derived and CBD wellness products across consumer categories.

– Provides cannabis-derived and CBD wellness products across consumer categories. Grön Confections (GrönCBD) LLC – U.S. brand specializing in artisanal CBD chocolates, gummies, and confections.

– U.S. brand specializing in artisanal CBD chocolates, gummies, and confections. CBDfx – One of the largest CBD brands in the U.S., offering a wide range of CBD oils, gummies, topicals, and vape products.

– One of the largest CBD brands in the U.S., offering a wide range of CBD oils, gummies, topicals, and vape products. Medix CBD – Provides hemp-derived CBD oils, gummies, and pet wellness products.

– Provides hemp-derived CBD oils, gummies, and pet wellness products. NextEvo Naturals – Specializes in CBD supplements with advanced absorption technology for better bioavailability.

– Specializes in CBD supplements with advanced absorption technology for better bioavailability. PureKana LLC – U.S.-based premium CBD brand offering oils, edibles, capsules, and skincare products.

– U.S.-based premium CBD brand offering oils, edibles, capsules, and skincare products. Diamond CBD – Known for a wide CBD product line, including gummies, oils, vapes, and specialty blends.

– Known for a wide CBD product line, including gummies, oils, vapes, and specialty blends. PJ Marketing LLC – Develops and markets CBD and hemp-based wellness products.

– Develops and markets CBD and hemp-based wellness products. Green Roads – U.S. pharmacist-founded company offering CBD oils, topicals, and gummies with a wellness focus.

– U.S. pharmacist-founded company offering CBD oils, topicals, and gummies with a wellness focus. Sunday Scaries – CBD lifestyle brand offering gummies and oils designed for stress relief and relaxation.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Gummies

Chocolates

Beverages

Snacks

Baked Goods

Supplements

By Source

Hemp-Derived

Marijuana-Derived

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Health & Wellness

Recreational

Medical



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

