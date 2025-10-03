Xerostomia Drugs Market to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2032 Amid Increasing Polypharmacy and Aging Population – S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 2.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.82% from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. market reflects this steady trajectory, growing from US$ 0.67 billion in 2024 to US$ 0.89 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.74%.

Dry mouth, or xerostomia, is closely related to aging, side effects from medications, and chronic diseases such as diabetes, Sjögren's syndrome, and cancer. Cancer treatments, such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy, significantly increase the risk, while the prevalence of polypharmacy in the elderly population amplifies the prevalence. According to the CDC, 85% of Americans aged 60 and older use at least one prescription medication daily, highlighting the growing patient base for xerostomia treatment.





Government-backed awareness campaigns and up-to-date healthcare guidelines emphasize early diagnosis and better management, driving demand for both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products. Simultaneously, manufacturers are promoting new formulations that address tolerability and efficacy, with healthcare providers highlighting the oral health risks associated with untreated xerostomia, such as tooth decay, infections, and reduced quality of life.

Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

With a 58% xerostomia therapy market share, the OTC segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its strong expansion at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s expansion is driven by easy availability to consumers without a prescription, OTC xerostomia treatments cover a wide range of saliva substitutes, moisturizing gels, mouth rinses, pills, and chewing gum.

By Product

Comprising 36% of the market share, the salivary stimulants segment has led the xerostomia therapeutics market in 2024 due to the segment’s clinical effectiveness and its alignment with the needs of a rapidly growing patient population. Over the forecast period, the dentifrices segment is expected to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Rising awareness of oral health, the growing frequency of dental problems linked with xerostomia, and strong public health campaigns all help to drive this growth.

North America Held the Dominant Share of 40% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over 2025-2032

By holding 40% of the xerostomia therapeutics market share, North America dominated in 2024. Its modern healthcare system, huge healthcare expenditure, and sizable patient pool resulting from high rates of chronic diseases and cancer survivability fuel this dominance. Within the xerostomia therapeutics market, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.33% throughout the forecast period. Rising healthcare costs, a fast-aging population, and increased frequency of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer that cause xerostomia fuel this growth.

Recent News:

GSK shared positive results from its EAGLE-1 Phase III study in April 2024, therefore underlining the potential of gepotidacin as a novel oral treatment for uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea, even amid rising drug resistance.

Aimed at treating Grade 2/3 radiation-induced xerostomia, MeiraGTx gained FDA's RMAT designation for AAV2-hAQP1 in December 2024.

