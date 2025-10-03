Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates Now Open in McLendon-Chisholm, Texas

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates, a new community luxury home community located in McLendon-Chisholm, Texas. The Sales Center is now open at 109 Sweet Tea Road in McLendon-Chisholm.

Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates features an elevated selection of expansive single-family home designs on one-acre home sites. The community offers luxurious one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 3,221 to over 5,400 square feet with open-concept living spaces and modern architecture. Homes are priced from the upper $800,000s.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates will enjoy a tranquil, small-town setting while being close to top-rated schools in the Rockwall Independent School District, including Pullen Elementary, Cain Middle School, and Rockwall-Heath High School. The community’s premier location provides easy access to commuter routes that connect to downtown Dallas, as well as charming shops, restaurants, pristine golf courses, and more.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates, a community that embodies the luxurious lifestyle and exceptional quality that Toll Brothers is known for," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "With its spacious home sites, exquisite home designs, and proximity to excellent schools and amenities, this community is the perfect place for families to call home."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates and other Toll Brothers communities in Texas, call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

