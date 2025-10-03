Waupaca, Wisconsin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Inquiries

George Farthing

Waupaca Foundry // RLF Communications

gfarthing@rlfcommunications.com

919.534.6898



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Waupaca Foundry Undertakes Final Stage Completion of $100+ Million, Multi-Year Investment

World's Largest Cast Iron Foundry Strengthens "Made in USA" Commitment During National Manufacturing Month

(Waupaca, Wisconsin) October 3, 2025 -- Waupaca Foundry, the world's largest producer of gray, ductile and austempered ductile iron castings, today announced it has started the final stage of a multi-year, $100 million-plus capital investment program to modernize operations, enhance worker safety and provide advanced foundry technology to meet customer needs.

The final investment phase includes a $20 million upgrade to Waupaca Foundry’s Plant 4 in Marinette, Wisconsin, featuring a complete replacement of the facility's melt charging system. The modernization project replaces vibratory shaker equipment with advanced steel slat conveyor systems, new weigh scales, and an integrated charge material drying system that feeds directly into charge buckets for the furnaces. Scheduled for completion in late January, this enhancement streamlines operations and improves efficiency at the Marinette facility.

The announcement on Manufacturing Day, a national celebration of modern manufacturing and the skilled workers who make it possible, underscores Waupaca Foundry's shared dedication to world-class manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

"American manufacturing excellence requires continuous investment in people, processes and technology," said Mike Hawthorne, CEO of Waupaca Foundry. "Manufacturing Day provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our unwavering belief in the strength of U.S. manufacturing and producing the highest quality iron castings here at home. When our customers choose Waupaca Foundry, they're choosing products made by skilled American workers using the most advanced foundry technology in the world."

This latest investment builds on Waupaca Foundry's long-standing commitment to modernization and comprehensive facility enhancement improvements. Since 2016, Waupaca Foundry has invested more than $400 million in capital improvements to build and continuously enhance state-of-the-art operations. Completed enhancements include:

Advanced safety systems: Safety PLC installations and enhanced lockout protocols across all facilities

Energy-Efficient technologies: Implementation of steel slat conveyors and electric charging systems to reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency

Workplace environment improvements: Enhanced air quality systems, temperature control, and ergonomic automation to create more comfortable and modern work environments

Advanced manufacturing equipment: State-of-the-art machinery and automation technology to enhance quality, consistency, and production capabilities

These enhancements support Waupaca Foundry's workforce of nearly 3,500 employees in Wisconsin and Indiana, with more than half of team members having more than 10 years of service with the company. Capital improvements focus on creating safer, more efficient workplaces while providing opportunities for skill development and career advancement.

"This isn't just about equipment, it's about creating an environment where American manufacturing workers can thrive," said Hawthorne. "We're proud that generations of families have built careers at Waupaca Foundry, and these investments ensure we continue providing good American manufacturing jobs for generations to come.”

The company continues its commitment to continuous improvement with additional strategic investments planned to maintain its technology leadership and further enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond direct facility investments, Waupaca Foundry actively supports the communities where it operates through equipment donations to schools and universities, support for local emergency services, and participation in business, civic, and environmental initiatives.

About Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., North America’s leading supplier of iron castings to the automotive, commercial vehicle, agriculture, construction, and industrial markets, produces gray iron castings, ductile iron castings, and austempered ductile iron castings using state-of-the-art processes and technology. The manufacturer also specializes in precision machining and assembly. Waupaca Foundry is headquartered in Waupaca, Wisconsin and operates five iron foundries located in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Marinette, Wisconsin, and Tell City, Indiana. The company operates machining and assembly in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Waupaca employs approximately 3,500 people. For more information, visit www.waupacafoundry.com.

# # #