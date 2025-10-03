Notice of convening the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

On 3 October 2025, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group or AB “Ignitis grupė”), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene a General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – GM) of the Group after receiving an application on 3 October 2025 from the Group’s majority shareholder, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, regarding the proposal to convene the GM to elect the Supervisory Board for a new term.

The GM will be held on 24 October 2025, at 9:00 (Vilnius time), at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 8:00 (Vilnius time) and closes at 8:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the GM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

election of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a new term.





Detailed information about the GM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the GM.

On 4 July 2025, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania announced the selection process for independent members of the new Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”, and on 1 August 2025, the selection process for Supervisory Board members chosen from civil servants.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt



Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



Attachments