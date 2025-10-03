Toll Brothers Announces Preserve at San Tan Model Grand Opening in San Tan Valley, Arizona

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest model homes at its Preserve at San Tan, a new luxury home community in San Tan Valley, Arizona. A model grand opening event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community located at 35462 N. Zinc Drive. The event will feature tours of the brand-new professionally designed Kenly, Eastover, and Lockhart home designs, showcasing the distinctive architecture and quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is renowned. The public is invited to join the celebration, enjoy refreshments, and explore these exquisite new homes.





"We are excited to open our newest model homes at this incredible community with beautiful amenities," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "Preserve at San Tan showcases the distinctive architecture and quality craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for, providing an ideal setting for luxury living in San Tan Valley."

Preserve at San Tan offers three new home neighborhood collections with 15 distinct home designs ranging from 1,672 to 4,093+ square feet, featuring Farmhouse, Modern, Spanish, Contemporary Farmhouse, Craftsman, and Prairie exteriors. Homeowners will enjoy exceptional included features and thoughtfully planned personalization opportunities, all surrounded by the stunning views of the San Tan Mountains. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Residents of Preserve at San Tan have access to numerous community amenities designed for outdoor living and entertaining, including pickleball courts, an amphitheater, basketball courts, bocce courts, common spaces, a community garden, community grills, a dog park, equestrian trails, an event lawn, fire pits, an outdoor theater, a pavilion, playgrounds, and walking/biking trails.

The community is conveniently located just south of shopping, dining, recreational activities, and much more.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the new Toll Brothers model homes, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb3501e-5d5d-4a52-89af-d0f0d6b3d129

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)