Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Treasure Coast Hospice Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health & Palliative Services of the Treasure Coast, Inc. d/b/a Treasure Coast Hospice (“Treasure Coast Hospice”), a provider of palliative care and hospice services to residents of Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties in Florida,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over thirteen thousand individuals. In the incident, an unauthorized person obtained records with confidential, proprietary, and protected health information such as names, date of birth, demographic information, Social Security number, driver’s license number, medical information, financial information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Treasure Coast Hospice related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Treasure Coast Hospice, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

