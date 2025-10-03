Visa Lighting® Expands Cove-Inspired Harmony Line with 11 New Models

Glendale, WI, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa Lighting, a leader in architectural lighting for over 60 years and still proudly manufacturing all of its luminaires in the USA, has expanded its popular Harmony recessed ceiling fixture family with eleven new models designed for healthcare, commercial, behavioral health, and other high-abuse applications.

Originally launched in 2022, the Harmony 2x4 Overbed fixture (CM1885-W) earned the prestigious Nightingale Gold Award and quickly became a favorite among designers and healthcare facilities. With its soft presence and illumination that mimics indirect light, Harmony helps create calmer, more restorative environments.

The expanded line now includes 2x2 and 2x4 models for general purpose, overbed, and behavioral health / high-abuse applications, with new light source options including tunable white. All share the Harmony’s signature cove-like lens design that resembles soothing indirect light. The behavioral health models are ligature-resistant, engineered with IK10+ impact resistance, and available with installation kits for both grid and hard ceilings.

"When we introduced the original Harmony 2x4 Overbed fixture, designers and healthcare facilities immediately embraced its calming design," said Hans Nielsen, Senior Designer & Product Strategist at Visa Lighting. "Expanding the family to deliver the same soft, comforting product architecture across more sizes and applications—especially for behavioral health—was the natural next step."

All eleven new Harmony models are now available for specification and shipment.

Learn more at visalighting.com about Visa Lighting’s architectural, healthcare, and behavioral health solutions.

About Visa Lighting:

