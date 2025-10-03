Ethane Market Industry Report 2025-2035: Global Ethane Market to Reach USD 21.45 Billion by 2035 - Report Reveals 4.04% CAGR Growth

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethane Market Industry Trends and Global Ethane Market Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Production Method, Type of Application, Type of End-Use, Type of Distribution Channel, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethane market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.87 billion in 2025, to USD 21.45 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The global ethane market has emerged for several reasons, one of which is its capability to produce specialized and customized products tailored for distinct industry requirements. Ethane plays a vital role in industrialization, as it is utilized in various sectors to create products such as plastics, solvents, and detergents. Moreover, ethane exhibits certain characteristics like combustion and cracking, which further increase its usefulness in industry.

It is important to mention that the properties of ethane can be adjusted through various processing techniques, such as steam cracking, to enhance yield and performance for specific uses. Significantly, ethane is employed across multiple industries, including energy, manufacturing, and transportation, making it a foundational element of contemporary industrialization. Additionally, with ongoing technological progress and development, the demand for ethane is projected to rise, propelled by its contribution to sustainable energy solutions and innovative chemical processes.

The ethane sector is consistently evolving, fueled by innovation and advancements in technology. This transformation has facilitated the development of ethane and polyurethane as more efficient and high-performance materials. Furthermore, recent innovations such as non-oxidative dehydrogenation (EDH) and dehydroaromatization (EDA) are emerging as promising techniques that offer superior selectivity for valuable products when compared to traditional thermal cracking methods.

Another notable advancement is the growing development of the bio-based ethane market, which addresses concerns about environmental sustainability, such as the dehydration of bio-based ethanol or bio-ethanol sourced from feedstocks like corn and sugarcane. Due to these ongoing initiatives, the ethane market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Ethane Market: Research Coverage

The report on the ethane market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the ethane market, focusing on key market segments, including type of production method, type of application, type of end-use, type of distribution channel, andgeographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the ethane market, focusing on key market segments, including type of production method, type of application, type of end-use, type of distribution channel, andgeographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the ethane market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the ethane market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the ethane market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, ethane portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the ethane market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, ethane portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the ethane market

Ethane Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Production Method

Based on type of production method, the global ethane market is segmented into natural gas separation, refinery by-products, and others. According to estimates, currently, the natural gas separation segment captures the majority share of the market.

This growth can be attributed to its strong dependence on extracting ethane from natural gas. The rising demand for ethylene and its derivatives, which are sourced from ethane, fuels the need for ethane obtained through natural gas separation.

However, the market for refinery by-products is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need for sustainable and renewable materials, like bioplastics, that can be manufactured from ethane produced as a by-product of refining processes.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the ethane market is segmented into acetic acid production, ethylene production, and refrigerants. According to estimates, currently, the ethylene production segment captures the majority of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for ethylene, which is fueled by its uses in industries like food safety and agriculture, as well as cost-effective manufacturing and the efficiency of ethylene production.

Market Share by End-User

Based on end-user, the ethane market is segmented into automotive and transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, packaging and others. According to estimates, currently, the automotive and transportation segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to its strong demand for ethane, especially because it serves as a cleaner alternative fuel and is crucial in the production of ethylene, which plays a vital role in numerous automotive uses.

However, the market for packaging segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing need for ethylene, which is vital for manufacturing a range of plastics utilized in food safety and storage solutions.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel

Based on type of distribution channel, the ethane market is segmented into offline and online. According to estimates, currently, the offline segment captures the majority share of the market, due to its capacity to create personal connections with customers, thereby fostering loyalty.

However, the online sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of smart devices and widespread internet connectivity, which improve product visibility and accessibility, enabling consumers to conveniently purchase ethane and its derivatives online.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the ethane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for ethane in various industries such as automotive, furniture, and electronics, especially in emerging economies like China and India.

However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a transition toward sustainable materials.

