Carestream NDT Expands Bendable Product Line With New INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH Digital Solution

Rochester, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream’s Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) group, a global leader in NDT technology, is launching the INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH, the second detector in its innovative line of bendable digital radiography (DR) solutions. Engineered for flexibility, image precision, and ease of use, the INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH is a larger, 98 µm DR detector that delivers faster, more accurate defect detection and improved code compliance.

With a capture area of 4 x 17 inches (10 x 43 cm), INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH features a slim, lightweight profile and an ultra-bendable design. The detector flexes from a flat position down to a 4-inch diameter, allowing inspectors to image over and around curved or obstructed components. INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH improves access areas previously difficult to inspect, making it ideal for complex, rugged environments in oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, and defense.

“With the global testing, inspection, and certification market projected to reach $282.76 billion by 2030, the demand for agile, high-performance imaging tools continues to rise,” said David Chan, Global General Manager for Carestream NDT

“The INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH comes in by delivering the speed, accuracy, and flexibility inspectors need to work more efficiently in complex environments, without compromising on image quality. And best of all, it does so with zero reliance on film, chemicals, or plates.”

Key features and benefits of the INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH include:

• Improved safety: Reduces radiation exposure, minimizes exclusion zones, and eliminates chemical handling risks.

• Instant imaging: Immediate image access at the weld site enables technicians to confirm image quality and compliance on the spot—reducing rework and improving throughput.

• Built for the field: Durable, IP67-rated flexible enclosure resists water, dust, and harsh conditions in demanding NDT environments.

• Versatile compatibility: Supports both Gamma and X-ray sources for maximum flexibility across applications.

INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH operates on Carestream’s INDUSTREX Digital Viewing Software, an intuitive all-in-one platform that supports both computed radiography (CR) and DR workflows. Designed with the end user in mind, the software reduces training time, minimizes error risk, and streamlines operations, boosting productivity and profitability across inspection teams.

The new bendable detector is available to order starting October 2, 2025. For more information about INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1043 PH and Carestream’s flexible DR detector technology, visit www.carestream.com.

