G2 Gas Technician Fined $20,000 for Unsafe Fuel Works Causing Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Toronto, ON, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kushdeep Gill, owner of Keepright Home Comfort, has been fined $20,000 plus a 25% victim surcharge after pleading guilty to an offence under Ontario Regulation 212/01 (Gaseous Fuels) of the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000. Mr. Gill was found guilty of unsafe fuel works, which resulted in the carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning of three children.

Mr. Gill, a certified G2 gas technician and TSSA-registered contractor, had been hired in May 2024 to install a furnace at a residence operating as a rental vacation home in Burlington, Ontario. During their stay in the property the following November, the children experienced carbon monoxide symptoms, including lethargy, headaches, and vomiting.

Mr. Gill shut off and later restored the home’s gas supply as part of his work at the property. When doing so, he was required to ensure that all gas appliances in the residence were operating safely. However, the property’s pool heater, which was designed for outdoor use, was being used indoors. The investigation by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) found the pool heater was improperly vented and had a faulty safety valve that failed to shut it off when unsafe. The pool heater caused a gas leak that led to the CO exposure.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent killer, which is highly poisonous, invisible, odourless, and tasteless. It is the responsibility of certified fuels contractors to ensure the safety of their work. Overlooking critical safety aspects can have serious consequences, like carbon monoxide poisoning, as we have seen in this case,” said Owen Kennedy, TSSA’s Director of Fuel Safety. “As the regulator, we will continue to uphold and enforce safety standards, which include prosecuting unsafe fuels work.”

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.