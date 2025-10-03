Finland Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | New Entrants Like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are Driving Significant Growth in the Upcoming Data Center Landscape

The comprehensive database on Finland's data center market portfolio analysis, details 23 existing and 25 upcoming colocation data centers in cities like Helsinki, Espoo, and Oulu. Gain insights into white-floor spaces, IT load capacities for 2025-2029, and colocation pricing strategies. Key highlights include a current IT capacity exceeding 130 MW with future expansion surpassing 2,800 MW, and market leadership by Telia Group and Equinix. New players like CompassForge Ventures and Verne are catalyzing growth, focusing on the top potential of Helsinki and Espoo for development.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers Finland's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 23 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 25 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

  • The existing IT power capacity in Finland is over 130 MW, while the upcoming capacity is now more than 2,800 MW
  • Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe
  • Telia Group and Equinix continue to lead the market, together accounting for over 45% of the existing rack capacity.
  • New entrants like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are driving significant growth in the upcoming data center landscape.
  • Helsinki and Espoo remain the top locations for upcoming data center developments.
  • atNorth is expanding steadily, with facilities in both the existing and upcoming pipeline.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (23 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (25 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Finland data center market database include:

  • Microsoft
  • atNorth
  • Polarnode
  • XTX Markets
  • DayOne
  • Hyperco
  • Verne
  • QTS
  • Regant Oy
  • Arcem
  • Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
  • Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia
  • FCDC Corp
  • Asia Pacific Land
  • Tiktok (Hyperco)
  • CompassForge Ventures
  • Google
  • Telia Group
  • Ficolo
  • Equinix
  • Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
  • Elisa
  • Datalahti
  • Mediam
  • Hetzner Online
  • Digita
  • Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
  • Creanova Datacenter

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dur33

