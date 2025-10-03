CTO DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of the October 7th Deadline in the CTO Class Action Lawsuit and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In CTO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (“CTO” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CTO) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CTO securities between February 18, 2021 and June 24, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 7, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) CTO's dividends were less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its Adjusted Funds from Operations and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; and (iii) accordingly, CTO's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.





The complaint alleges that on June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled "CTO: The B. Riley of REITs." The report accused CTO of, among other things, "not generating enough cash to pay its recurring capex and cover its dividends since converting to a REIT in 2021" and instead "relying on dilution (increasing shares outstanding by 70% since December 2022) to cover a $38 million dividend shortfall from 2021 to 2024," employing a "manipulative definition of [AFFO] where they exclude recurring capex, unlike all of their self-identified shopping center REIT peers," and "using a sham loan to hide the collapse of a top tenant from shareholders at Ashford Lane." The report further noted that CTO has just $8.4 million in cash while facing quarterly dividends of $14 million and average recurring capital expenditures of $5.7 million per quarter, along with approximately $12 million in additional planned capital expenditures. On this news, the price of CTO' stock fell over 5%.



