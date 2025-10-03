A.I.S. Resources Addresses Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF) (“AIS” or the “Company”) announces that effective October 2, 2025 the Company has been placed under a cease trade order by the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended March 31, 2025 on SEDAR by September 29, 2025.

The Company was granted a voluntary management cease trade order (MCTO) in accordance with National Policy 12-203 which expired on September 29, 2025. The Company sought an extension to the MCTO to October 15, 2025 however it was not able to secure an extension from the BCSC.

On September 29, 2025 the Company closed the first tranche of its financing and has paid the audit fee. The Company expects the audit to be concluded and to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2025 by October 15, 2025 and will issue a news release once they have been filed.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin

CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.