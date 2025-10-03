U.S. Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | U.S. Cell and Gene Therapy Trials Market to Quadruple by 2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Phase (Phase I, II, III, IV), By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, CNS, Musculoskeletal, Infectious Diseases), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 4.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.60% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is driven by an increase in R&D funding, increasing disease burden in oncology, rare genetic disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, growing interest in cell and gene therapies for cancer treatment, and a favorable regulatory environment.







Besides, the surge in pipeline candidates with over 2,000 CGT assets is currently in development at various preclinical and clinical stages. It has benefited from substantial R&D funding provided by biopharma companies, startups, and government entities. In addition, regulatory advancements, including the FDA's accelerated approval pathways, RMAT designations, and INTERACT meetings, support the need for cell and gene therapy initiation and development of trials.



Moreover, increased investments and M&A activities from large pharmaceutical companies are propelling the expansion of CGT trials, particularly in autologous CAR-T therapies, AAV-based gene therapies, and allogeneic platforms. Service providers and CDMOs are enhancing their CGT-specific capabilities, such as GMP vector production, viral delivery systems, and decentralized trial logistics.



U.S. Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the U.S. cell and gene therapy clinical trials market report based on phase and indication.



Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Oncology

Cardiology

CNS

Musculoskeletal

Infectious diseases

Dermatology

Endocrine, metabolic, genetic

Immunology & inflammation

Ophthalmology

Hematology

Gastroenterology

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $17.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered United States



