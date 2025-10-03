AI in the Genomics Market 2025-2029: Industry to Expand by US$1.72 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Genomics Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in genomics market is projected to expand by USD 1.72 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6% during this period. The comprehensive report offers key insights into market size and forecast, prevailing trends, growth catalysts, and challenges, alongside an analysis of 25 prominent vendors.

Current market dynamics are shaped by notable trends and drivers, including substantial reductions in sequencing costs and the rise of precision medicine and personalized healthcare. Increased investments in AI for drug discovery further propel market growth.

Through a blend of primary and secondary research, the report provides detailed market size data, segmentation with regional insights, and an extensive vendor landscape analysis. These findings offer both historical context and forecasts for future developments.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Research Centers

Healthcare Providers

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

The burgeoning use of generative AI and foundational models in biology emerges as a central driver of market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the shift towards multi-omics data integration for a systems-level perspective and the growing significance of real-world evidence are anticipated to fuel market demand significantly.

Key Areas Covered in the Report:

AI in Genomics Market Sizing

AI in Genomics Market Forecast

AI in Genomics Market Industry Analysis

The report delivers a thorough vendor analysis aimed at enhancing clients' market positioning. It includes detailed assessments of leading players such as:

BenevolentAI

Data4Cure Inc.

Deep Genomics Inc.

DNAnexus Inc.

Engine Biosciences Pte.Ltd.

Fabric Genomics Inc.

FDNA Inc.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

Genoox

International Business Machines Corp.

Invitae Corp.

Lifebit Biotech Inc

Microsoft Corp.

MolecularMatch Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

PrecisionLife Ltd

SOPHiA GENETICS

Verge Analytics Inc.

Covering emerging trends and growth challenges, the analysis empowers companies to strategize and seize forthcoming opportunities. The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, applying key analytical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, thereby presenting an accurate, comprehensive depiction of the market landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pj5cf5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.