Fnac Darty: Number of shares and voting rights as of September, 30 2025

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, October 3, 2025

Regulated information

INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES

AND VOTING RIGHTS

Statement in compliance with article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code and article 223- 16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)

Stock Market Euronext Paris ISIN Code FR0011476928





Date





Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company Total number of gross voting rights





Total number of net voting rights (*) September 30, 2025 29,682,146 29,682,146 29,096,998

(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right





In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).

Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.

