Transgene to Present New Immunological Data from Phase I Trial of Individualized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine, TG4050, at SITC 2025

Strasbourg, France, October 3, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster highlighting in-depth analysis of the neoantigen-specific T cell response from the randomized Phase I trial of its individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine, TG4050, at the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). SITC will take place November 5 to 9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland, USA.

Poster details

Title: “Profiling of the neoantigen-specific T cell response after adjuvant TG4050 individualized therapeutic vaccination in a randomized Phase 1 trial for locally advanced resected HPV negative HNSCC”.

Poster and abstract number : 502

: 502 Date : November 8, 2025

: November 8, 2025 Author : C. Le Tourneau

The abstract will be available on the SITC website on November 4, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene’s myvac® technology and powered by NEC’s longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. TG4050 is being evaluated in a randomized multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative head and neck cancers (NCT04183166).

Transgene previously presented in a rapid oral presentation at the ASCO conference in June 2025, that all patients from Phase I who received TG4050 remained disease-free after a minimum of 2-year follow-up, comparing favorably to the observational arm which saw 3 out of 16 patients relapse during the same time period.

Transgene and NEC are continuing the joint development of TG4050 in this indication with a Phase II extension of the trial, which is currently enrolling patients.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The Company has other viral vector-based assets, including BT-001, an oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone, which is in clinical development. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel immunotherapies.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

