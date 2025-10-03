The CTF/FCE Announces the 2025 Norm Goble World Teachers’ Day Award Recipients

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Norm Goble World Teachers’ Day Award.

Established in 2014 and named in honour of Dr. Norman Goble, the award recognizes CTF/FCE’s international partner organizations whose World Teachers’ Day (WTD) initiatives highlight the value of public education.

This year, three organizations were honoured for their creativity and impact in bringing the 2025 theme “Making Lives Better” to life. Their initiatives demonstrate innovation, community engagement, and a strong commitment to celebrating teachers and public education. The recipients are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Teachers’ Union of South Sudan (NTUSS), and the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU). Each received a $1,500 prize to support their WTD initiatives.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)



GNAT will centre its main World Teachers’ Day celebration in the Volta Region, with nine additional regions also organizing events. The program will feature a symposium and exhibition, including professional workshops and panel discussions on educational challenges, solutions, and the positive impact of teachers in their communities. A teacher recognition ceremony will honour educators who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to supporting struggling learners. Students will also contribute by showcasing their talents in an art and poetry contest that reflects how teachers have transformed their lives. To maximize participation, teachers will be able to join the celebrations either in person or virtually. All of the events will underscore the value of teachers and the teaching profession.



The National Teachers’ Union of South Sudan (NTUSS)



NTUSS will host a World Teachers’ Day celebration highlighting the importance of teachers and the role of teachers’ unions in fostering cooperation. The event will bring together teachers, parent-teacher associations, students, NGOs, government officials, and members of the public. The program will feature addresses from government and NGO representatives, presentations by NTUSS, and student drama performances. Guests will also enjoy music by a police band, as well as traditional and modern dance performances, with media coverage throughout the day. To mark the occasion, guests of honour will plant trees as a lasting symbol of the celebration.



The Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU)



UNATU will partner with national media to launch the “Teachers Make Lives Better – Street Voices Campaign.” This initiative will give Ugandans the chance to publicly honour teachers and share personal stories of how educators have changed their lives. Broadcast across the country via television, radio, and social media, the campaign will turn individual voices into a collective celebration of the profession. It will not only recognize the contributions of individual teachers but also highlight how worthy of appreciation and continued investment the teaching profession is. Environmentally sustainable by design, the campaign will create a lasting record of public support for teachers, especially given the current job action resulting from challenging collective bargaining.



The Norm Goble World Teachers’ Day Award

The award honours Dr. Norman Goble, who served as the CTF/FCE Secretary General from 1970 to 1982 and played a pivotal role in establishing World Teachers’ Day in 1994. Dr. Goble’s work continues to inspire the global education community, and the CTF/FCE is committed to supporting partner organizations that carry on this legacy by celebrating teachers and advocating for public education.

World Teachers’ Day (WTD) is celebrated annually on October 5, the anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. In adopting this recommendation, governments recognized how essential it is for society to have competent, qualified, and motivated teachers – an insight that remains as true today as ever.

Each year, WTD renews a simple promise: to recognize and support the people who make learning – and brighter futures – possible.

About the Canadian Teachers’ Federation

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 370,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 33 million educators.

