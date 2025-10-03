U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products (Instruments, Consumables), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research), By Technology, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. protein purification and isolation market size was valued at USD 3.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.09% from 2025 to 2033, driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in protein-based research, and the rising need for high-purity biologics in clinical and diagnostic applications.
This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For the purpose of this report, the analyst has segmented the U.S. protein purification and isolation market on the basis of product, technology, application, and end use.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Kits
- Reagents
- Columns
- Magnetic Beads
- Resins
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Ultrafiltration
- Precipitation
- Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Affinity Chromatography
- Reversed Phase Chromatography
- Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Isoelectric Focusing
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Western Blotting
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Drug Screening
- Biomarker Discovery
- Protein-Protein Interaction Studies
- Diagnostics
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Academic And Research Institutes
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- CROs
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$8.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. Protein Purification and Isolation Market - Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increased research in proteomics and genomics
3.2.1.2. Rising demand from the diagnostic sector
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced purification technologies
3.2.2.2. Technical complexity and skill dependency
3.3. Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Product Business Analysis
4.1. Product Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
4.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033
4.4. Instrument
4.5. Consumables
4.5.1. U.S. Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts
4.5.2. Kits
4.5.3. Reagents
4.5.4. Columns
4.5.5. Magnetic Beads
4.5.6. Resins
4.5.7. Others
Chapter 5. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
5.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033
5.4. Ultrafiltration
5.5. Precipitation
5.6. Chromatography
5.6.1. U.S. Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecasts
5.6.2. Ion Exchange Chromatography
5.6.3. Affinity Chromatography
5.6.4. Reversed Phase Chromatography
5.6.5. Size Exclusion Chromatography
5.6.6. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
5.7. Electrophoresis
5.7.1. U.S. Electrophoresis Market Estimates And Forecasts
5.7.2. Gel Electrophoresis
5.7.3. Isoelectric Focusing
5.7.4. Capillary Electrophoresis
5.8. Western Blotting
5.9. Others
Chapter 6. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Segment Dashboard
6.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
6.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033
6.4. Biomarker Discovery
6.5. Drug Screening
6.6. Diagnostics
6.7. Protein-Protein Interaction Studies
Chapter 7. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: End Use Business Analysis
7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
7.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033
7.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033
7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.5. Hospitals
7.6. Academic and Research Institutions
7.7. CROs
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Company/Competition Categorization
8.2. Strategy Mapping
8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024
8.4. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Cube Biotech GmbH
- Promega Corporation
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
- Takara Bio. Inc.
- Danaher
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4hqbc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment