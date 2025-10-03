U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products (Instruments, Consumables), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research), By Technology, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. protein purification and isolation market size was valued at USD 3.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.09% from 2025 to 2033, driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in protein-based research, and the rising need for high-purity biologics in clinical and diagnostic applications.







This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For the purpose of this report, the analyst has segmented the U.S. protein purification and isolation market on the basis of product, technology, application, and end use.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Instruments

Consumables

Kits

Reagents

Columns

Magnetic Beads

Resins

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Reversed Phase Chromatography

Size Exclusion Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis

Isoelectric Focusing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Drug Screening

Biomarker Discovery

Protein-Protein Interaction Studies

Diagnostics

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Academic And Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

CROs

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2. Protein Purification and Isolation Market - Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increased research in proteomics and genomics

3.2.1.2. Rising demand from the diagnostic sector

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced purification technologies

3.2.2.2. Technical complexity and skill dependency

3.3. Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033

4.4. Instrument

4.5. Consumables

4.5.1. U.S. Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts

4.5.2. Kits

4.5.3. Reagents

4.5.4. Columns

4.5.5. Magnetic Beads

4.5.6. Resins

4.5.7. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2021 to 2033

5.4. Ultrafiltration

5.5. Precipitation

5.6. Chromatography

5.6.1. U.S. Chromatography Market Estimates And Forecasts

5.6.2. Ion Exchange Chromatography

5.6.3. Affinity Chromatography

5.6.4. Reversed Phase Chromatography

5.6.5. Size Exclusion Chromatography

5.6.6. Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

5.7. Electrophoresis

5.7.1. U.S. Electrophoresis Market Estimates And Forecasts

5.7.2. Gel Electrophoresis

5.7.3. Isoelectric Focusing

5.7.4. Capillary Electrophoresis

5.8. Western Blotting

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033

6.4. Biomarker Discovery

6.5. Drug Screening

6.6. Diagnostics

6.7. Protein-Protein Interaction Studies



Chapter 7. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market: End Use Business Analysis

7.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.3. U.S. Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.5. Hospitals

7.6. Academic and Research Institutions

7.7. CROs

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cube Biotech GmbH

Promega Corporation

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Takara Bio. Inc.

Danaher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4hqbc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment