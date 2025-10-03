Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends, Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2033: Genetic Disorders Propel Demand for Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report by Product, Application, End Use, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size is poised to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.55% from 2025-2033. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, development of novel therapeutic strategies, and widespread adoption of therapies utilizing siRNAs and antisense oligonucleotides.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is integral to constructing short DNA or RNA molecules in a predetermined sequence, widely used in gene synthesis, gene editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9, and molecular diagnostics. Innovations in this field have accelerated research in genomics and molecular biology.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing demand for personalized medicine and therapeutics fuels market expansion. Oligonucleotide sequences are crucial for developing targeted therapies for genetic disorders and cancer. Antisense oligonucleotides, aptamers, siRNAs, and immunostimulatory oligonucleotides revolutionize disease treatment by modifying gene expression. Additionally, the synthesis of custom oligonucleotides underpins the production of crucial vaccines, including mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies continue to explore new applications for oligonucleotides, driving further demand.

Technological advancements in oligonucleotide synthesis also propel the market. High-throughput and automated synthesis systems enhance production efficiency, accuracy, and scale. Advances in bioinformatics and synthetic biology, including DNA sequencing and genome editing, rely on the precise synthesis of oligonucleotides. These advancements facilitate the creation of custom sequences with complexity and diversity, fostering rapid prototyping in synthetic biology.

Collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions are critical. These partnerships leverage diverse expertise and resources, accelerating the transition of scientific discoveries into viable therapies. Pharmaceutical companies contribute essential knowledge on drug development, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance, optimizing the path to commercialization.

Market Segmentation

The market's primary segments include synthesized oligonucleotide products, reagents, equipment, and services. Synthesized oligonucleotide products dominate the market due to rising demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies for drug discovery and targeted therapeutics. The adoption of technologies such as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR gene-editing also boosts demand. Additionally, PCR primers are pivotal to the PCR applications in this industry, driven by extensive viral testing and DNA sequencing needs.

In terms of end-use, academic research institutes lead the market. Their demand stems from increased genomics and molecular biology research funded by governmental and institutional support. This sector benefits from advancements in NGS and CRISPR, utilizing oligonucleotides for innovative studies.

Regionally, North America commands the largest market share due to a robust pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The region's focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies, alongside a sophisticated healthcare system, bolsters oligonucleotide demand. North American academic institutions perform extensive genomics research, further increasing regional demand. Strong governmental investment in healthcare research supports this growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the oligonucleotide synthesis market are intensely investing in R&D to develop new synthesis techniques and enhance existing ones. Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions remain prevalent as companies aim to expand market reach and accelerate development of oligonucleotide-based drugs. The introduction of therapeutics such as antisense oligonucleotides and siRNAs opens new treatment avenues, driving the market. Key players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Biolegio B.V., Eurofins Genomics, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

