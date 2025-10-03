Trends & Strategies Shaping the US$7.8 Billion Epigenetics Market 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market Report by Product, Technology, Application, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, with projections indicating an impressive growth trajectory to USD 7.8 billion by 2033, attributable to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% from 2025 to 2033.

The escalating incidence of cancer and autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) globally significantly drives the market. Concurrently, the broader application of epigenetic technologies beyond oncology catalyzes this growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked renewed interest in the market, with extensive research into the virus's impact on the human genome, leading to advances in early detection, risk evaluation, and personalized treatment solutions.

Major advancements, such as the development of DNA and RNA modifying enzymes and the introduction of highly sensitive diagnostic tools, are pivotal in advancing the field. These innovations enhance the ability to assess locus-specific DNA methylation, further driving market expansion. Substantial investments in biotechnology research and development (R&D) and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, fuel this growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The market analysis highlights key trends across various sub-segments, providing forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and application.

Breakup by Product:

Reagents, Kits, Chip Sequencing Kit, Whole Genomic Amplification Kit, Bisulfite Conversion Kit, RNA Sequencing Kit, Others

Instruments, Enzymes, Services

Breakup by Technology:

DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non-Coding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures

Breakup by Application:

Oncology, Solid Tumors, Liquid Tumors, Non-Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others

Breakup by Region

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus on major economies within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc), Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global epigenetics market? What is the expected growth rate of the global epigenetics market during 2025-2033? What are the key factors driving the global epigenetics market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global epigenetics market? What is the breakup of the global epigenetics market based on the product? What is the breakup of the global epigenetics market based on the technology? What is the breakup of the global epigenetics market based on the application? What are the key regions in the global epigenetics market? Who are the key players/companies in the global epigenetics market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Epigenetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Reagents

6.2 Kits

6.3 Instruments

6.4 Enzymes

6.5 Services

7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 DNA Methylation

7.2 Histone Methylation

7.3 Histone Acetylation

7.4 Large Non-Coding RNA

7.5 MicroRNA Modification

7.6 Chromatin Structures

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Non-Oncology

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



