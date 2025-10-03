Trends & Strategies Shaping the US$7.8 Billion Epigenetics Market 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market Report by Product, Technology, Application, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global epigenetics market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024, with projections indicating an impressive growth trajectory to USD 7.8 billion by 2033, attributable to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% from 2025 to 2033.
The escalating incidence of cancer and autoimmune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) globally significantly drives the market. Concurrently, the broader application of epigenetic technologies beyond oncology catalyzes this growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked renewed interest in the market, with extensive research into the virus's impact on the human genome, leading to advances in early detection, risk evaluation, and personalized treatment solutions.
Major advancements, such as the development of DNA and RNA modifying enzymes and the introduction of highly sensitive diagnostic tools, are pivotal in advancing the field. These innovations enhance the ability to assess locus-specific DNA methylation, further driving market expansion. Substantial investments in biotechnology research and development (R&D) and advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, fuel this growth.
Key Market Segmentation
The market analysis highlights key trends across various sub-segments, providing forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033. The market is segmented by product type, technology, and application.
Breakup by Product:
- Reagents, Kits, Chip Sequencing Kit, Whole Genomic Amplification Kit, Bisulfite Conversion Kit, RNA Sequencing Kit, Others
- Instruments, Enzymes, Services
Breakup by Technology:
- DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Non-Coding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology, Solid Tumors, Liquid Tumors, Non-Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others
Breakup by Region
North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus on major economies within each region.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the market include Abcam plc, Active Motif Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic Inc), Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.
