Master IP Strategies for Generic Medicines in Expert-Led Course - October 21, 2025 | Enhance Your Practical Knowledge with Real-World Examples and Case Studies

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patent Strategies for Generic Medicines and Generic Medicine Companies Training Course (Oct 21, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, patent strategies for generic medicines are crucial for success. To successfully bring a generic medicine to market, it is necessary to navigate a complex patent landscape in order to avoid infringing existing patents.

Attending this course will give you a thorough understanding of IP strategies specifically tailored for generic medicines, equipping you with the tools to navigate the complex landscape of pharmaceutical patents and SPCs.

The course will cover how to conduct a robust Freedom to Operate (FTO) analysis to identify and analyse potential patent infringement issues. Drawing on the shared experience of the expert trainers, you will learn to navigate the patent landscape and identify the risks for generic products entering the market.

Acquiring insights into identifying and managing blocking patents, with a focus on when and where to take action, you will understand whether to pursue oppositions or litigation.

It's crucial to stay updated with the most recent EPO case law, particularly on inventive step as this is the area that has proven to be most successful when challenging patent validity. This will enable you to craft strong arguments for challenging a patent and improve your patent strategy.

Understanding the legal framework surrounding Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) in the EU and UK, will ensure you are fully aware of the specific requirements for these separate IP rights when compared to the patents they are based on. Options for challenging the validity of SPCs based on most recent case law will be explored.

The expert trainers for this course will use case studies and real-world examples to help embed the learning and enhance your practical knowledge. You will leave the course with the understanding and skills to be able to apply these strategies effectively within your own context.

Key topics covered in this course include:

Comprehensive IP knowledge for generic medicines

Freedom to operate (FTO)

Strategic management of blocking patents

Latest legal insights

SPC legal landscape

Practical applications

Benefits of attending

By attending this course, you will:

Get to grips with the process of Freedom to Operate (FTO) analysis, including assessing potential patent infringement risks and understanding issues around data exclusivity

with the process of Freedom to Operate (FTO) analysis, including assessing potential patent infringement risks and understanding issues around data exclusivity Develop the ability to identify and manage blocking patents

the ability to identify and manage blocking patents Evaluate whether to pursue oppositions at the EPO or seek revocation of a patent at the new Unified Patent Court (UPC)

whether to pursue oppositions at the EPO or seek revocation of a patent at the new Unified Patent Court (UPC) Gain up-to-date knowledge on EPO case law concerning inventive step, and on emerging UPC case law, and how such arguments can be used to challenge the validity of patents

up-to-date knowledge on EPO case law concerning inventive step, and on emerging UPC case law, and how such arguments can be used to challenge the validity of patents Understand the legal intricacies and case law of Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs), including strategies to challenge their validity

the legal intricacies and case law of Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs), including strategies to challenge their validity Learn how to implement these IP strategies in the context of generic medicines, ensuring such products can effectively compete in the pharmaceutical market

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for professionals in generic medicines, including:

In-house IP and patent lawyers and legal advisers

Private practice patent lawyers

IP managers/professionals

Senior patent administrators and paralegals

Other professionals responsible for managing a patent portfolio

Course Agenda:

Freedom to operate

What is 'Freedom to operate' analysis?

Data exclusivity

Assessing patent infringement

Watch out for potential specific patent issues around the following: Stereochemistry Polymorphs New formulations Process patents Methods of use patents



Problem patents - assessing and managing blocking patents

Oppositions at the European Patent Office (EPO)

Litigation at the Unified Patent Court (UPC)

Oppositions versus litigation - factors in deciding on strategy

Where to take action? When to take action?

Successful strategies from case law

The latest updates from UPC and EPO case law: Inventive step

EPO problem-solution approach to assessing inventive step

Developing arguments for lack of inventive step

Impact of emerging UPC case law

Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)

The EU legal framework

The UK legal framework

Exploring the validity of SPCs - lessons from the case law

Questions that arise under Article 3?

Same or different - EU and UK?

Other aspects arising from SPCs

Paediatric extensions

Manufacturing waiver

Regulatory exclusivities

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwivzx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.