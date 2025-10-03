Tech Advancements and Regional Market Strategies Shaping Pharmacogenomics, 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacogenomics Market Report by Technology, Application, End User, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmacogenomics market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2024 to USD 17.0 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 7.55% from 2025 to 2033.
The pharmaceutical sector's growth worldwide is a key driver of market expansion. There's an increasing demand for precision medicines due to rising chronic lifestyle diseases, with targeted drug therapies offering minimal side effects. Pharmacogenomics plays a critical role in cancer treatment, optimizing the effectiveness and minimizing the adverse effects of chemotherapy and targeted therapies.
Technological advancements, such as pharmacogenomic biomarker labeling, further contribute to this field by reducing adverse drug reactions and enhancing clinical outcomes. Additionally, heightened R&D activities and improved healthcare infrastructure are pivotal in driving market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into various sub-segments, analyzed with forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033, based on technology, application, and end users.
Breakup by Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Microarray
- DNA Sequencing
- Mass Spectrometry
- Electrophoresis
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neurological Diseases
- Psychiatry
- Pain Management
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Academic and Research Institutes
Breakup by Region:
- North America:United States, Canada
- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others
- Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the pharmacogenomics market?
- What is the future outlook of the pharmacogenomics market?
- What are the key factors driving the pharmacogenomics market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global pharmacogenomics market?
Companies Featured in the Report:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Illumina Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck KGaA
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exx2g9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.