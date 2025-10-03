AI In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook 2025-2030: Growth Trends by Test Types, Applications, Technologies, End Users, Components, Deployment Modes and Regions

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence is redefining the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, enabling organizations to drive operational efficiency, accuracy, and adaptability amid ongoing industry changes. Leadership teams navigating this dynamic landscape require actionable insight to optimize resource allocation, ensure compliance, and position their businesses for sustained competitive advantage.

Market Snapshot: AI-Enabled In Vitro Diagnostics

The AI-powered in vitro diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, shaped by advancements in machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. Demand for high-throughput laboratory workflows and precision-driven clinical results is compelling diagnostic developers and healthcare providers alike to integrate intelligent automation across the value chain.

Growing adoption of cloud-native solutions and evolving regulatory pathways further facilitate the rapid implementation of next-generation diagnostic systems. As the convergence of digital pathology, genomics, and bioinformatics accelerates, stakeholders are seeking to realign strategies, with a strong focus on algorithmic transparency, robust validation, and efficient deployment models.

Scope & Segmentation of the AI In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Test Types: Flow cytometry, immunoassay, microarray, next generation sequencing (exome sequencing, targeted panel, transcriptome sequencing, whole genome sequencing), PCR.

Flow cytometry, immunoassay, microarray, next generation sequencing (exome sequencing, targeted panel, transcriptome sequencing, whole genome sequencing), PCR. Applications: Autoimmune, cardiology, genetic testing, infectious disease (bacterial infection, parasitic infection, viral infection), oncology.

Autoimmune, cardiology, genetic testing, infectious disease (bacterial infection, parasitic infection, viral infection), oncology. Technologies: Computer vision, deep learning, machine learning (reinforcement learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning), natural language processing.

Computer vision, deep learning, machine learning (reinforcement learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning), natural language processing. End Users: Diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes.

Diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes. Components: Hardware, services (consulting, integration, support), software.

Hardware, services (consulting, integration, support), software. Deployment Modes: Cloud based, hybrid, on premise.

Cloud based, hybrid, on premise. Key Regions: Americas (United States-California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AI is transforming diagnostic workflows, moving from manual interpretation techniques to data-driven models that enhance clinical confidence and speed up time-to-result cycles.

Integration of digital pathology and comprehensive bioinformatics requires organizations to re-evaluate their technology stacks and ensure modular, interoperable infrastructure for future-proof flexibility.

Regulatory agencies are updating frameworks to support AI-based diagnostic approvals, prioritizing transparent validation processes and robust performance standards.

Regional market dynamics, including private investment climates and regulatory harmonization efforts, influence adoption rates and go-to-market requirements across different geographies.

Enhanced supply chain resiliency, through nearshoring and domestic manufacturing partnerships, is becoming critical in response to international trade disruptions and tariff implementations.

Successful market players use both in-house innovation and targeted acquisitions, while building cross-sector partnerships to maximize data orchestration and clinical integration capabilities.

Tariff Impact on the U.S. Value Chain

The 2025 tariffs are affecting the United States IVD market by increasing import duties on critical components such as specialized reagents, microfluidic devices, and semiconductor chips for AI accelerators. Diagnostic companies are responding by strengthening ties with domestic contract manufacturers, expanding in-house reagent production, and exploring vertical integration to offset cost pressures and ensure supply chain stability.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research utilizes a comprehensive methodology, combining rigorous secondary analysis of peer-reviewed publications, regulatory releases, clinical trial registries, and patent filings. Primary interviews with laboratory directors, software developers, and regulatory experts supplement the data, while proprietary analytics and triangulation ensure well-grounded segmentation and actionable findings.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers segmented insights on test types, applications, technologies, and regional opportunities for strategic planning.

Identifies regulatory and operational factors influencing successful AI integration for IVD developers, investors, and healthcare leaders.

Supports decision-makers in mitigating risks and capitalizing on evolving tariff and supply chain scenarios.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Regulatory evolution for AI driven in vitro diagnostic devices under emerging global standards

5.2. Integration of multiomic data and machine learning algorithms in in vitro diagnostic assay development

5.3. Adoption of edge computing and embedded AI for rapid point of care in vitro diagnostic testing

5.4. Implementation of explainable AI models to enhance clinical trust in in vitro diagnostic workflows

5.5. Strategic partnerships between AI startups and established in vitro diagnostic manufacturers for scalability

5.6. Data governance and privacy frameworks for protecting patient information in AI driven diagnostic pipelines

5.7. Utilization of digital pathology imaging combined with AI for improved biomarker detection accuracy



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Test Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Flow Cytometry

8.3. Immunoassay

8.4. Microarray

8.5. Next Generation Sequencing

8.5.1. Exome Sequencing

8.5.2. Targeted Panel

8.5.3. Transcriptome Sequencing

8.5.4. Whole Genome Sequencing

8.6. PCR



9. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Autoimmune

9.3. Cardiology

9.4. Genetic Testing

9.5. Infectious Disease

9.5.1. Bacterial Infection

9.5.2. Parasitic Infection

9.5.3. Viral Infection

9.6. Oncology



10. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Computer Vision

10.3. Deep Learning

10.4. Machine Learning

10.4.1. Reinforcement Learning

10.4.2. Supervised Learning

10.4.3. Unsupervised Learning

10.5. Natural Language Processing



11. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

11.3. Hospitals And Clinics

11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

11.5. Research Institutes



12. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Component

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Hardware

12.3. Services

12.3.1. Consulting

12.3.2. Integration

12.3.3. Support

12.4. Software



13. AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market, by Deployment Mode

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Cloud Based

13.3. Hybrid

13.4. On Premise



14. Americas AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. Argentina



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United Kingdom

15.3. Germany

15.4. France

15.5. Russia

15.6. Italy

15.7. Spain

15.8. United Arab Emirates

15.9. Saudi Arabia

15.10. South Africa

15.11. Denmark

15.12. Netherlands

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Finland

15.15. Sweden

15.16. Nigeria

15.17. Egypt

15.18. Turkey

15.19. Israel

15.20. Norway

15.21. Poland

15.22. Switzerland



16. Asia-Pacific AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. China

16.3. India

16.4. Japan

16.5. Australia

16.6. South Korea

16.7. Indonesia

16.8. Thailand

16.9. Philippines

16.10. Malaysia

16.11. Singapore

16.12. Vietnam

16.13. Taiwan



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this AI In Vitro Diagnostic Market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Sysmex Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhv9w4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.