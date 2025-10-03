Generative AI in Logistics Market Assessment Featuring Analysis of 20 Major Players 2025-2034

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Logistics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Generative AI In Logistics Market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2034. This technology is transforming supply chain operations by delivering real-time intelligence and long-term strategic forecasting.

By simulating delivery routes and transport scenarios, logistics providers can improve inventory planning, reduce freight expenses, and prepare for disruptions. AI-powered demand forecasting streamlines resource use, and dynamic routing tools enhance delivery timelines. Operational efficiency and cost control, driven by generative AI, are shaping the market's future.

In 2024, the software segment held a 66% share and is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% through 2034. Logistics teams prioritize AI-driven predictive tools that simulate disruptions like stock shortages and delivery delays. These tools allow firms to adjust operations proactively, improving efficiency and cost outcomes. Modern solutions integrate easily with legacy systems, offering faster results than custom-built options.

The cloud deployment segment held a 67% share in 2024 and is expected to maintain strong growth at a CAGR of 32% through 2034. As logistics operations become more dispersed, firms choose flexible, cloud-based AI solutions that scale instantly based on needs. Unlike traditional setups, cloud platforms provide real-time computing power and data storage during demand surges, crucial for global supply chains.

North America Generative AI In Logistics Market held 85% share and generated USD 355.2 million in 2024. The country is a hub for advanced AI adoption in supply chains, supported by tech firms like IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. These companies offer enterprise-ready AI infrastructure, accelerating algorithm development and deployment. This positions the U.S. as a frontrunner in logistics AI worldwide.

Leading firms in the Generative AI in Logistics Market are focusing on cloud partnerships, scalable AI models, and industry-specific machine learning tools. They prioritize modular AI solutions that adapt to regional logistics challenges. Enhancing user accessibility through API integration, building plug-and-play platforms, and enabling real-time data visibility are common goals. These companies invest in agile environments and low-latency computing to meet logistics demands, focusing on customization, sustainability, and predictive analytics to improve customer engagement and reduce risks, giving brands a competitive edge.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $23.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Type

2.2.3 Component

2.2.4 Deployment mode

2.2.5 Application

2.2.6 End Use

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Enhanced supply chain optimization

3.2.1.2 Automation of repetitive process

3.2.1.3 Personalized experience of the customers

3.2.1.4 Cost-efficient fleet & route management

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Data privacy and security risks

3.2.2.2 Integration complexity with legacy systems

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 AI driven demand forecasting and inventory optimization

3.2.3.2 Digital twin creation for smart warehousing

3.2.3.3 Autonomous route planning and fleet management

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Case studies

3.9 Use cases

3.10 Cost breakdown analysis

3.11 Patent analysis

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.12.5 Carbon footprint considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 LATAM

4.2.5 MEA

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans and funding



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Variational autoencoder

5.3 Generative adversarial networks

5.4 Recurrent neural networks

5.5 Long short-term memory networks

5.6 Transformers



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Deployment Mode, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premises



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Route optimization

8.3 Demand forecasting

8.4 Warehouse and inventory management

8.5 Supply chain automation

8.6 Predictive maintenance

8.7 Risk management

8.8 Customized logistics solution

8.9 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2021- 2034 (USD Million)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Third party logistics providers

9.3 Freight forwarders

9.4 E-commerce companies

9.5 Manufacturers



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Million)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 ANZ

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amazon Web Services

11.2 DHL Group

11.3 FedEx

11.4 Flexport

11.5 Four Kites

11.6 Google

11.7 IBM

11.8 Locus

11.9 Maersk

11.10 Microsoft

11.11 NVIDIA

11.12 Open AI

11.13 Optimal Dynamics

11.14 Oracle

11.15 Palantir Technologies

11.16 Project44

11.17 Salesforce

11.18 SAP

11.19 UPS

11.20 XPO Logistics



