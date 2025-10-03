Generative AI in Logistics Market Assessment Featuring Analysis of 20 Major Players 2025-2034

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Logistics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Generative AI In Logistics Market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2034. This technology is transforming supply chain operations by delivering real-time intelligence and long-term strategic forecasting.
By simulating delivery routes and transport scenarios, logistics providers can improve inventory planning, reduce freight expenses, and prepare for disruptions. AI-powered demand forecasting streamlines resource use, and dynamic routing tools enhance delivery timelines. Operational efficiency and cost control, driven by generative AI, are shaping the market's future.
In 2024, the software segment held a 66% share and is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% through 2034. Logistics teams prioritize AI-driven predictive tools that simulate disruptions like stock shortages and delivery delays. These tools allow firms to adjust operations proactively, improving efficiency and cost outcomes. Modern solutions integrate easily with legacy systems, offering faster results than custom-built options.
The cloud deployment segment held a 67% share in 2024 and is expected to maintain strong growth at a CAGR of 32% through 2034. As logistics operations become more dispersed, firms choose flexible, cloud-based AI solutions that scale instantly based on needs. Unlike traditional setups, cloud platforms provide real-time computing power and data storage during demand surges, crucial for global supply chains.
North America Generative AI In Logistics Market held 85% share and generated USD 355.2 million in 2024. The country is a hub for advanced AI adoption in supply chains, supported by tech firms like IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. These companies offer enterprise-ready AI infrastructure, accelerating algorithm development and deployment. This positions the U.S. as a frontrunner in logistics AI worldwide.
Leading firms in the Generative AI in Logistics Market are focusing on cloud partnerships, scalable AI models, and industry-specific machine learning tools. They prioritize modular AI solutions that adapt to regional logistics challenges. Enhancing user accessibility through API integration, building plug-and-play platforms, and enabling real-time data visibility are common goals. These companies invest in agile environments and low-latency computing to meet logistics demands, focusing on customization, sustainability, and predictive analytics to improve customer engagement and reduce risks, giving brands a competitive edge.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$23.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
