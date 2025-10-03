Metagenomics Market Size Booms at 13.55% CAGR, Projects to Climb USD 8.39 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metagenomics market size was valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 8.39 billion by 2034, rising at a 13.55% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market for metagenomics is seeing a huge growth spike in recent periods because of large-scale applications in multiple domains such as drug discovery, diagnostics, environmental research, antimicrobial resistance, and the development of next-generation sequencing techniques.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5771

Key Highlights of the Metagenomics Market

By region, North America dominated the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

By product type, the kits and reagents segment led the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the sequencing and data analytics services segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By technology type, the shotgun sequencing segment led the market for metagenomics in 2024, whereas the 16S sequencing segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By workflow type, the sequencing segment led the metagenomics sector in 2024, whereas the data analysis segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application type, the environmental segment led the metagenomics market, whereas the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Market Overview

The metagenomics market is observing a boom in recent periods due to its high demand in various domains of biotechnology and medicine. Metagenomics is useful for microbial DNA isolation for its in-depth study. The market caters to the growing need for insights about microbial diversity and functional variability. Metagenomicists also utilize futuristic, cutting-edge, high-throughput technologies for microbial studies. Moreover, the metagenomics sector is observing a spike, mainly due to its essential use in infectious disease diagnosis, biotechnology, environmental conservation, agriculture, and ecology.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

New Trends of the Metagenomics Market

High adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), including shotgun sequencing, has helped the growth of the metagenomics market in the forecasted years.

Use of metagenomics sequencing for studying environmental samples, human microbiomes, and antimicrobial resistance, especially with advances in aerial metagenomics.

Integration of sequencing and real-time analytics is also helping the growth of the metagenomics market in recent times.

High usage of advanced bioinformatics tools for metagenomic data is also helping the growth of the market.

How Has AI Impacted the Metagenomics Space

Artificial intelligence has had a substantial impact on the metagenomics sector by improving data interpretation, speeding up discoveries, and enabling applications in soil metagenomics and aerial metagenomics. AI-powered algorithms are being deployed to analyze complex datasets generated by metagenomics from sequencing microbial communities. Using special anomaly detection algorithms, researchers have been able to assess the feasibility of using fluid milk as a model system. Machine learning models help classify unknown organisms, identify microbial interactions, and detect rare genetic variants that traditional bioinformatics tools might miss. In clinical applications, AI supports the use of metagenomics for disease diagnosis by pinpointing pathogenic microbes in complex samples, facilitating early detection of infections and antimicrobial resistance. Traditional methods, such as alpha and beta diversity, clustering-based contrastive PCA, and dendrograms, all fail to differentiate anomalous sample classes, while explainable AI has been able to classify anomalous vs baseline samples and indicate microbial drivers in tandem with antibiotic use.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing Infectious Diseases Aiding Metagenomics Market Growth

The rise of risk factors related to infectious diseases affecting people of different age groups is one of the major drivers for the need and, in turn, growth of the metagenomics market, as this biotechnology is used for detecting the causative agents (pathogens) for several airborne and waterborne diseases. At the same time, these scientific methods are also essential for detecting rare or complex microbial infectious diseases. The method also helps to detect the resistant bacterial strains without the need to culture the bacteria. The method is easy for detecting the reasons for infectious diseases and finding their cure, hence the market for metagenomics is observing huge growth in the recent timeframe.

Restraints

Data Interpretation May Restrain the Growth of the Market

The data generated with the help of metagenomics sequencing consists of a large amount of DNA or RNA data. Hence, to interpret the whole data, one needs an expert or software for a complete understanding of the data. Guesswork or improper interpretation of data leads to improper or inappropriate results. While the high sensitivity of the test is a positive, one of the caveats to this is that mNGS testing can report back false-positives more frequently, picking up microbial contamination from testing containers, reagents, the environment, and colonizing microorganisms in the subject’s body. The absence of optimized bioinformatic software, especially one that accounts properly for the false positives, is an obstacle to the growth of the metagenomics market.

Lack of Technical Expertise

One other major obstacle to growth for the metagenomics sector is the lack of qualified and trained metagenomicists. Despite several reports pointing to the effectiveness of mNGS, issues with standardization of bioinformatic processes, high sensitivity, and specificity limit the integration into traditional clinical practices. The expertise required for preparing samples, proper metagenomic sequencing, and in-depth bioinformatic analysis is currently lacking.

Opportunity

Progressive Metagenomics Field Helping the Growth of the Market

The increasing use of metagenomics in different domains for in-depth study and its results in the form of beneficial data has helped the growth of the metagenomics market. The scientific method is also essential in the development of probiotics, personalized medications, and skincare, as it helps in analyzing the microbiome. Hence, next-generation sequencing platforms are being developed with quick and accurate results at affordable prices, helping the growth of the market for metagenomics in the foreseeable period. Moreover, the detection of pathogens by mNGS technologies largely hinges on the proportion of pathogen sequences in the total sequencing library.

In May 2025, researchers from Freie Universität Berlin conducted a soil metagenomics study and compared the performance of different prokaryotic binning strategies, showing how heavy metal and salinity trigger significant diversity losses. The study also found that community composition was markedly different after heavy metal, nitrogen deposition, salinity, and the 8-factor treatments.



Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

North America Led the Metagenomics Market in 2024

North America dominated the metagenomics market in 2024 due to the presence of well-developed industries in the region and their contribution to the growth of the market. Scientific industries in the U.S are paying attention to enhancing the analytical applications of metagenomics, helping the growth of the market. The industries are also paying attention to the development of next-generation sequencing platforms supported by technological integrations.

Canada is a boon for the healthcare industry, with its advanced systems also helpful for the research and development of the metagenomics industry. Hence, the region helped in the growth of the market. Growing demand for personalized medicines is also helping the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the metagenomics market due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Metagenomics helps to identify the causative agent of the disease, which helps find a solution with ease to prevent the further spreading of the disease. Growing antibiotic resistance is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region.

In March 2025, researchers from the Nanyang Technological University conducted a sputum metagenomics study to reveal a multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas-dominant severe asthma phenotype in a multi-ethnic Asian severe asthma cohort.



China and India’s Contribution to the Growth of the Metagenomics Market

China has a huge population with a prevalence of infectious diseases, further fuelling the demand for metagenomics. The method helps in detecting the cause easily and helps patients get personalized medicines and diet plans for faster recovery. Technological advancements in the domain are also helping the growth of the metagenomics sector.

In December 2024, Researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s (CUHK) faculty of medicine (CU Medicine) announced the development of the Metagenome-Assembled Genome Inventory for Children (MAGIC), a groundbreaking new global database that enhances the understanding of gut microbiome dynamics in early life.



The advancing healthcare domain in India is helping the growth of the metagenomics market in the foreseeable future. The increasing prevalence of disease, higher demand for solutions to such diseases, and further innovations to support these solutions are also helping the growth of the market.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5771

Segmental Analysis

Product Type Insights

The kits and reagents segment led the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the sequencing and data analytics services segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period. The kits and reagents segment led the market in 2024 due to its critical role in metagenomics for sample preparation, DNA/RNA extraction, library construction, and various other purposes. Hence, due to their high consumption, the segment helped in the growth of the metagenomics market in 2024.

The sequencing and data analytics services segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its increasing use for pathogen or microbiome detection. Advanced technology, helpful for uplifting various techniques of the domain at affordable prices for patients, is also helping the growth of the metagenomics market in the foreseeable future.

Technology Type Insights

The shotgun sequencing segment led the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the 16S sequencing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period. The shotgun sequencing segment led the market in 2024 due to its ability to provide accurate results, helping the growth of the market. The method also helps in detecting the causes of antibiotic resistance, genetic diseases, and viral infections. It further fuels the growth of the metagenomics market.

The 16S sequencing segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its capability of providing quick and accurate results for large-scale samples. The demand for the same is increasing as well, further fuelling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The data generated from the method is easy to interpret, which is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Workflow Type Insights

The sequencing segment led the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the data analysis segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period. The sequencing segment led the market in 2024, as it is one of the commonly used steps in metagenomics. It is helpful for the detection of bacteria, fungi, viruses, etc, in the biological samples. The method is also helpful for sample detection in various other domains, such as healthcare, the food and beverage industry, and various other institutions, helping the growth of the market for metagenomics.

The data analysis segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the method generates a huge amount of data helpful for the microbiome study, helping the growth of the market. Its high usage in clinical diagnosis is also helping the growth of the market for metagenomics in the foreseeable future.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Application Type Insights

The environmental segment led the metagenomics market in 2024, whereas the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow in the coming period. The environmental segment led the metagenomics market in 2024 due to the detection of microbial ecosystems in environmental samples, leading to high usage of metagenomics. At the same time, the method was also used in the detection of soil fertility, pollution impact, crop productivity, etc. Hence, such factors helped the growth of the market in 2024.

The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to increasing prevalent diseases and antimicrobial infections, leading to high usage of metagenomics, further fuelling the growth of the metagenomics sector. The method is also used in the development of personalized therapies and microbiome-based therapies, helping the growth of the market in the forecast period.

What Are the Recent Major Trends in the Metagenomics Market?

In June 2025, Phase Genomics, a leader in genomic technology development, announced the launch of its new ProxiMeta Starter and Elite Bundles. It is a product offering helpful to make genome- and mobilome-resolved metagenomics more accessible for researchers of microbiome, environmental, and public health applications.

In January 2025, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched the world’s first metagenomics initiative to help detect infectious diseases faster that could threaten the UK.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global biochip market is valued at US$ 12.75 billion in 2024, projected to rise to US$ 14.37 billion in 2025, and expected to reach around US$ 42.15 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2025 and 2034.

The global metagenomic sequencing market stands at USD 2.24 billion in 2024, increasing to USD 2.53 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.04% from 2025 to 2034.

The rapid genomic diagnostics market is witnessing strong growth, with revenues projected to climb into the hundreds of millions by 2034, covering the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global precision medicine market is estimated at USD 101.86 billion in 2024, growing to USD 118.52 billion in 2025, and forecast to reach approximately USD 463.11 billion by 2034, at a robust CAGR of 16.35% between 2025 and 2034.

The global genomics life science analytics market is on a growth trajectory, expected to generate substantial revenues and expand steadily into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034.

The global genomic urine testing market is valued at US$ 148.23 million in 2024, rising to US$ 160 million in 2025, and projected to hit around US$ 319.14 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2025 and 2034.

The global clinical genomics market is worth US$ 1.06 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 1.25 billion in 2025, and expected to reach US$ 5.34 billion by 2034, advancing at a remarkable CAGR of 17.54% from 2025 to 2034.

The global consumer genomics market is projected to grow from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 18.04 billion by 2034, reflecting a strong CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period.

The global genomics market is forecast to expand from USD 44.72 billion in 2025 to USD 171.41 billion by 2034, at a significant CAGR of 16.1% between 2025 and 2034.

The AI in genomics market is expected to soar from USD 1.67 billion in 2025 to USD 11.26 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period.

Which Are the Top Companies in the Metagenomics Market?

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Promega Corporation

Novogene Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5771

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

Software



By Technology

Shotgun Sequencing

16S Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis



By Application

Environmental

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biotechnology

Food & nutrition

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5771

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest