Eric McNeil and Tommy S. Shields Host Exclusive Investor Gala at The Onyx Reserve in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Onyx Reserve is set to welcome an exclusive group of investors, founders, and cultural leaders to its Investor Gala on October 4, 2025, hosted by Eric McNeil, President and Fund Manager of The Onyx Reserve Fund, and Tommy S. Shields, Head of Founder Relations. The high-profile event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will also feature a private online webinar for accredited participants unable to attend in person.

The Investor Gala marks one of The Onyx Reserve’s most anticipated events of the year, bringing together visionary entrepreneurs, capital partners, and brand innovators in an invitation-only setting designed to foster meaningful connections and high-level dealmaking.

“This is more than a networking event—it’s an environment where strategic capital meets cultural leadership,” said Eric McNeil. “Our goal is to curate an elevated space where opportunities naturally align with innovation.”

Tommy S. Shields added, “The Onyx Reserve was built on relationships. Tomorrow’s event is a testament to the power of putting the right people in the right room. We’re excited to see the partnerships and ventures that will emerge from this evening.”

The evening will feature curated programming, strategic introductions, and brand activations led by members of The Onyx Reserve team, including Brand Activation Strategist Alexa Collins and Executive Assistant Lauren Schondau. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about The Onyx Reserve Fund, a private investment vehicle offered under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), exclusively available to accredited investors.

For those unable to attend in person, The Onyx Reserve will host a live webinar on the same day. Interested accredited investors can request access through the official website’s events page.

Event Information

Date: October 4, 2025

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Access: By invitation only. Webinar available for accredited investors.

Website: https://theonyxreserve.com/events

About The Onyx Reserve

The Onyx Reserve is a private investment platform designed for visionary investors and cultural leaders. Through exclusive events, brand activations, and strategic partnerships, The Onyx Reserve connects capital with innovation in curated settings that drive real-world outcomes.

Legal Disclosure: The Onyx Reserve Fund is offered under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), and is available only to accredited investors. This communication is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



