Ancient Art & Antiquities E-Sale: Apollo Art Auctions, 12 October 2025

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming Ancient Art & Antiquities E-Sale, taking place on Sunday, 12 October 2025. This carefully curated auction brings together an exceptional selection of works from across the ancient world, encompassing Classical Europe, Egypt, and the Near East, alongside distinguished pieces from the Islamic world, India, and China.

Every lot is meticulously handled by Apollo’s dedicated white-glove packing team, with all shipping carried out securely in-house to ensure the highest level of care for each acquisition.

Auction Highlights

Lot 1700 – Merovingian Iron Longsword with Inlaid Guard, Rock Crystal Pommel and Scabbard Fittings

Merovingian swords are among the most celebrated weapons of early medieval Europe, emerging at the crossroads of the late Roman and Migration periods. This rare example demonstrates the fusion of cultures: Roman military traditions combined with the Germanic mastery of iron production, resulting in durable blades ideal for battle. Its rock crystal pommel, inlaid with garnets sourced from Byzantine workshops, reflects the era’s far-reaching trade and cultural exchange, making this piece both beautiful and formidable.

Lot 1721 – Rare Elamite Silver Beaker with Procession of Ram Heads

Dating to the Middle Bronze Age, this silver beaker would have been used for mixing ritual liquids during ceremonies and significant communal events. The ram motif symbolised strength and resilience, qualities admired and embodied by Elamite society. Vessels such as this illuminate the transition of prehistoric cultures into organised, ceremonial civilisations, where art and ritual became central to identity and social order.

Lot 1476 – Large Greek Geometric Pottery Amphora

Produced in Athens during the Geometric period (9th–8th century BC), this amphora represents one of the most iconic stages in Greek ceramic art. It reflects a pivotal moment when Greek society transitioned into the Iron Age and artists began introducing human figures into ritual and funerary scenes. This vessel exemplifies that movement, capturing the emerging creativity and identity of a society on the brink of its classical flowering.

Lot 1405 – Egyptian Stone Figure of Osiris (Museum-Exhibited)

This finely carved figure represents Osiris, the god of the afterlife, among the most revered deities of ancient Egypt. Shown mummified, Osiris embodies resurrection and eternal life—concepts at the heart of Egyptian belief. His myth, in which his brother Seth dismembers him and Isis reassembles his body, leading to the birth of Horus, made Osiris a powerful symbol of death, renewal, and kingship. Such figures were central to ritual practice and devotion, affirming the Egyptians’ profound focus on the afterlife.

Lot 1622 – Byzantine Silver-Gilt Shallow Bowl with Complex Ornament

This elegant bowl illustrates the dynamic cultural exchanges of the Byzantine era, a time when artistic traditions of the Christian and Islamic worlds intersected. Its form follows Roman prototypes, while its intricate decoration draws inspiration from both Byzantine and Islamic motifs, revealing how artisans adapted designs to appeal to diverse markets. The result is a remarkable object that embodies dialogue and competition between two great cultural spheres.

Auction Details

The Ancient Art & Antiquities E-Sale will be held Sunday, 12 October 2025, live online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

For further details, to view the full catalogue, or to register to bid, please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com or call (+44) 7424 994167.