Torino and Ocham’s Razor Capital Announce Termination of Business Combination

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torino Metals (Canada) Corp. (“Torino”) and Ocham’s Razor Capital Ltd. (“Ocham”) announce the termination of their previously announced business combination and concurrent private placement as previously announced on March 3, 2025. Each of Torino and Ocham will continue to evaluate future opportunities and will provide any future updates in due course.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Torino and Ocham, including but not limited to statements related to any proposed future transactions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance that any such future transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

For further information, please contact:

Torino Metals (Canada) Corp.

Richard Murphy

President, CEO and Director

Email: rmurphy@vianet.ca

Ocham’s Razor Capital Ltd.

Robert D. B. Suttie

CEO

Email: rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “aim”, “target”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential”, “possible”, “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the prospect of any potential future transactions.

These forward-looking statements are based on Torino's and Ocham's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory, shareholder and third-party approvals, availability of financing, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations and the additional risks described in the public filings of Ocham and Torino from time to time.

Although management considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to Ocham and Torino, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Neither Ocham nor Torino undertakes any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors’ own risk.